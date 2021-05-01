BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Mayors Scholarship Awards Gala was reluctantly called off in 2020 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

It made a return in 2021 with the gala being held Thursday night at the Nuart Theater.

Mayors and representatives from Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Firth, Shelley, and the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes awarded $500 scholarships from various sponsors to worthy students from throughout the county, including high schools, charter schools, and students who are home schooled.

The ceremony is hosted on a rotating basis in communities around the county.

It was announced Thursday that next year’s gala would be hosted by Shelley.

Scholarship winners — each worth $500 — along with the sponsors and their towns are listed as follows:

BINGHAM MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Ivan Cerna, Aberdeen; Abbie Robinson, Blackfoot; Logan Smith, Blackfoot; McKenzie VanOrden, Blackfoot; Joe Yancey, Blackfoot.

THE CANDY JAR

Tiana “Celeste” Martinez, Snake River; Liberty Park, Firth; Grace Wright, Aberdeen.

COX’S HONEY

Jaxon Hess, Shelley; Taylor Ker, Shelley.

IDAHO CENTRAL CREDIT UNION

Derek Adams, Firth; Candon Dahle, Blackfoot; Elizabeth Egbert, Snake River; Megan Jolley, Firth; Nicole Ortega, Aberdeen.

IDAHO NATIONAL LABORATORY

Kaden Arave, Firth; Sydney Crumley, Blackfoot; Jason Fielding, Firth; Rachel Hammond, IDVA; Kierra Jensen, Snake River; Maria Partida, Aberdeen; Malia Taufu’i, Blackfoot; Jason Tucker, Firth; Mia Wanstrom, Firth; Adaira Wheeler, Aberdeen.

LOOKOUT CREDIT UNION

Jackson Amboh, Sho-Ban; Mayra Gonzalez, Firth; Amy Johnson, Firth.

ODELL’S FURNITURE

Adia Goff, Snake River; Hannah Hatch, Blackfoot.

PREMIER TECHNOLOGY

Kaiser Anderton, Snake River; Cristal Castillo, Snake River.

SHO-BAN TRIBES

Kyrae Farmer, Sho-Ban; Donavan Tendoy, Sho-Ban.

DESIGN CARPET

Jose Serna, Aberdeen.

CITY OF BLACKFOOT

Gracie Packer, Snake River; Ruth Stringham, Blackfoot.

CITY OF FIRTH

Nicole McKinnon, Firth.

CITY OF SHELLEY

Alexis Christensen, Shelley; Abigail Downs, Shelley; Lauren Driscoll, Shelley; Kassidy Payne, Shelley.

COLLEGE OF EASTERN IDAHO

Mayra Gonzalez, Firth; Amy Johnson, Firth; Taylor Ker, Shelley; Trent Telford, Firth; Jason Tucker, Firth.

