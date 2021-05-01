BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Mayors Scholarship Awards Gala was reluctantly called off in 2020 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
It made a return in 2021 with the gala being held Thursday night at the Nuart Theater.
Mayors and representatives from Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Firth, Shelley, and the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes awarded $500 scholarships from various sponsors to worthy students from throughout the county, including high schools, charter schools, and students who are home schooled.
The ceremony is hosted on a rotating basis in communities around the county.
It was announced Thursday that next year’s gala would be hosted by Shelley.
Scholarship winners — each worth $500 — along with the sponsors and their towns are listed as follows:
BINGHAM MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Ivan Cerna, Aberdeen; Abbie Robinson, Blackfoot; Logan Smith, Blackfoot; McKenzie VanOrden, Blackfoot; Joe Yancey, Blackfoot.
THE CANDY JAR
Tiana “Celeste” Martinez, Snake River; Liberty Park, Firth; Grace Wright, Aberdeen.
COX’S HONEY
Jaxon Hess, Shelley; Taylor Ker, Shelley.
IDAHO CENTRAL CREDIT UNION
Derek Adams, Firth; Candon Dahle, Blackfoot; Elizabeth Egbert, Snake River; Megan Jolley, Firth; Nicole Ortega, Aberdeen.
IDAHO NATIONAL LABORATORY
Kaden Arave, Firth; Sydney Crumley, Blackfoot; Jason Fielding, Firth; Rachel Hammond, IDVA; Kierra Jensen, Snake River; Maria Partida, Aberdeen; Malia Taufu’i, Blackfoot; Jason Tucker, Firth; Mia Wanstrom, Firth; Adaira Wheeler, Aberdeen.
LOOKOUT CREDIT UNION
Jackson Amboh, Sho-Ban; Mayra Gonzalez, Firth; Amy Johnson, Firth.
ODELL’S FURNITURE
Adia Goff, Snake River; Hannah Hatch, Blackfoot.
PREMIER TECHNOLOGY
Kaiser Anderton, Snake River; Cristal Castillo, Snake River.
SHO-BAN TRIBES
Kyrae Farmer, Sho-Ban; Donavan Tendoy, Sho-Ban.
DESIGN CARPET
Jose Serna, Aberdeen.
CITY OF BLACKFOOT
Gracie Packer, Snake River; Ruth Stringham, Blackfoot.
CITY OF FIRTH
Nicole McKinnon, Firth.
CITY OF SHELLEY
Alexis Christensen, Shelley; Abigail Downs, Shelley; Lauren Driscoll, Shelley; Kassidy Payne, Shelley.
COLLEGE OF EASTERN IDAHO
Mayra Gonzalez, Firth; Amy Johnson, Firth; Taylor Ker, Shelley; Trent Telford, Firth; Jason Tucker, Firth.