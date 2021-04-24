SHELLEY – Champ’s Heart has signed a 99-year lease with the Bingham County commissioners for the use of North Bingham Park as part of its plans of expansion.
Champ’s Heart is an organization that uses interactions with horses to bring light into the lives of those who are disabled as well as their families.
“Champ’s Heart is an equine program inspired by a series of events in Larry Cudmore’s life, some very special people and horses,” states their website. “In 2016, he was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer and spent the summer in Salt Lake City receiving daily radiation treatments at the Huntsman Cancer Institute. During his time there he met an 18-year-old girl (also from Idaho) named Emily. Emily was being treated for a rare cancer that was also aggressive. When they parted ways, he promised to bring his horse Champ to visit Emily once they were both home and feeling better. Sadly, Emily lost her battle with cancer and we were never able to have that time together with Champ.”
Since then, Larry Cudmore has taken up his cause to do everything he can to spread hope and positivity to everyone he can.
On Wednesday, Cudmore met once again with the county commissioners to discuss the possibility of reduced cost for the extended stay that they intend to have at North Bingham Park following the decision to allow them to sign a 99-year lease for the space.
They discussed the waiving of the cost of them “staying” there — the charge that the county charges visitors for camping and being connected to power and water. Cudmore requested a complete waiver of the camping price, but the commissioners would provide a counter-offer to his request to offset the cost of the power and water that will be used on their camping pad. At first, the discussion was around $100 a month, but ultimately they would settle at $50 a month for permanent connection to services on the location.
Champ’s Heart expects to see continued increase in their opportunities to share these adventures with families and those who could use a special experience.
During the meeting, Cudmore continued to be ecstatic about this forever home for Champ’s Heart.
CHAMP’S HEART ENCOUNTERS
Individual encounters for those with special needs are available through their website, Champsheart.org.
“For a child with any kind of special need from cancer, to autism, to cerebral palsy, domestic abuse, depression, suicide, diabetes, amputations, seeing impaired, hearing impaired, being paralyzed, etc., there is a 50-minute healing horse encounter available free of charge to the child. Leading a horse, brushing a horse, sitting on a horse, painting on a horse, riding a horse, riding in a buggy are all choices that the child and parents make for this time. We have full-size horses and 3 miniature horses to provide the best experience for the child. Our commitment is to keep the child safe while hopefully bringing some smiles to faces. Appointments can be once a week, once every other week, or once a month.
When a child with special needs qualifies for the 50-minute healing horse encounter, the whole family is invited to join in the experience with some horse encounters of their own. All free of charge though any donations are thankfully received.”
VETERANS ENCOUNTERS
“Champs Heart has the opportunity to expand its reach to provide healing encounters to our veterans. We will be partnering with a mental health professional at Integrated Wellness, LLC to provide equine-assisted services to our veterans at no cost to the veterans. This partnership will allow veterans to receive healing encounters from the horses and expert help when needed. By receiving treatment in the moment, veterans have a higher rate of overall wellness. We are looking to begin this program on Fridays in April.”