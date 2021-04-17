BLACKFOOT — Saturday marked the end of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, a week to recognize dispatchers around the country for the vital role they play in emergency services work.
As it turned out, Layton Powell from the Bingham County dispatch center showed how vital dispatchers’ jobs are during that week.
Powell helped to save a life.
Powell received a commendation for her work from Sheriff Craig Rowland Wednesday for the work she did the day before.
“On April 13th, 2021, 9-1-1 Dispatcher Layton Powell received a call reporting a female with difficulty breathing,” Rowland said in his commendation. “During the course of the call it was determined the female was unconscious and agonal breathing. At that time Powell began instructing the caller in performing CPR. Powell was calm, professional, courteous, compassionate and encouraging.
“Shelley QRU Chief (Lyle) Barney arrived on scene and stated the patient was awake and talking to him by the time she was being loaded into the ambulance. Barney stated the patient had been in full cardiac arrest and if Powell hadn’t instructed the husband on CPR and done such a great job at it, the patient would not have lived. He stated that Powell truly saved her life.
“We are proud at the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office to have Powell as a part of our 9-1-1 team. Some people spend their whole lives wondering if they make a difference. When you work in 9-1-1 you don’t have to wonder.
“Thank you Layton for your hard work and dedication to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and the communities we serve. You make a difference.”
Powell has been a dispatcher at the Bingham County center since Nov. 9, 2019. She first applied for a similar job with Bannock County a couple of years ago, but when that didn’t happen she took a job as a bookkeeper and administrative assistant with Klingler Asphalt in Blackfoot.
She likes the job she has now.
“It’s the fact of knowing you’re helping someone,” Powell said. “I’m a nosy person as is, so I like to know what’s going on.”
On last week’s call, she said, a male was stating that his wife’s face and neck were swollen and she was having a hard time breathing. She asked the woman’s husband to get closer to her. He said she wasn’t awake, and Powell wanted to make sure she was still alive.
There were sounds of agonal breathing — a gurgling or snoring sound.
“I told him we needed to start CPR, and I guided him into performing CPR. I counted out chest compressions with him, and we did that until the QRU arrived at which time they took over and the call ended.”
Powell said the call lasted nine minutes.
“The husband was very cooperative for what was going on,” she added. “You could tell he was emotional, but he did everything I told him to do which helped the situation a lot. I’ve had people who aren’t as cooperative and it doesn’t go as smoothly as this one did.
“Knowing that you’re doing something more than doing people’s accounting, you’re actually helping people more in an emotional way, it’s a lot nicer.”
Powell said getting into the position involved six months of training in the dispatch center, with training called “FTOing.” A field training officer (FTO) is an experienced or senior member of an organization who is responsible for the training and evaluation of a junior or probationary level member. The candidate is sitting with someone who works at the center who went to an FTO school to be certified, then the candidate has to go to a POST academy to be certified as a dispatcher. There’s medical training, CPR training, and more.
“It’s never-ending training that you do in order to continue being a dispatcher,” Powell said.
She said the work involves not so much a level of stress on a call like last week’s, it’s more adrenaline.
“Your whole intent is to get her back,” Powell added. “It didn’t sound good from what he was telling me, but your adrenaline just pushes you and almost pushes that stress out. You’re just focused on getting him to do CPR, guide him through it. The stress doesn’t come into play as much as adrenaline does.”
This was Powell’s first CPR call.
“It was amazing knowing that when QRU got on the scene she was awake and breathing and I didn’t find out until (Tuesday) night that she was in full cardiac arrest. Not everyone can say we brought someone back.
“I’ve had bad days, but it’s days like that where they come back and you did something meaningful and you actually were able to help is what makes working here 100 percent worth it.”
Powell said she definitely plans to stay in her dispatch position for years to come.
“I told my boss Erin (Hidalgo) I probably will never go anywhere so she’s stuck with me until I retire, which is a long time,” she added.
Bingham County dispatchers work with a ProQA system, which gives an idea of what could potentially be wrong. Powell said this prompted her to do CPR, giving a stepping stone to guide where they needed to go.
“People don’t want to hear you read off a prompt when they’re trying to save someone’s life,” she added. “The most important thing to me is to get them to do what they need to do but also be emotionally invested with them. I continue to tell them you’re doing great, I need you to keep going, I know it’s hard but you’re doing awesome, so keep going.
“It makes me feel super-appreciated when the sheriff and everyone else goes out of their way to make you feel like you did a really good job at just doing your job. I’m here to help people, and when people notice it or give you appreciation for it, it makes me feel a lot better.”