BLACKFOOT — In keeping with its decade-old tradition of supporting outstanding high school seniors, the Eastern Idaho State Fair, in partnership with Butler Amusements Inc., announced six finalists who have been awarded a $1,000 scholarship to the college of her choice.
Since its inception 16 years ago, this scholarship fund has awarded over $92,000 to deserving college-bound 4-H/FFA participants.
A five-member scholarship committee had the task of selecting winners out of the numerous applicants.
“We were so impressed this year in the quality of applicants that we received. This year’s decision was the most difficult that we have ever had to work through. The applicants came from all over our 16 county fair districts. We look forward to seeing the future success of these scholarship winners,” said EISF General Manager Brandon Bird.
The six finalists were selected based on past years’ experience in FFA or 4-H along with their personal and professional goals, honors, activities, community service, and financial need.
In no particular order, the winners are Madelynn Anderson – Compass Academy; Makiya Bond – Thunder Ridge High School; Hannah Hatch – Blackfoot High School; Ivy Jo Shifflett – Clark County High School; Mia Wanstrom – Firth High School, Madison Joy Weiers – Rigby High School.
The six scholarship winners and their families were invited to attend a special dinner in their honor with the Eastern Idaho State Fair board of directors and staff on April 22 to receive their scholarship certificates and gift.
This scholarship is open to graduating seniors from the surrounding 16 counties. The EISF encourages those interested in the 2022 scholarship to enter the 2021 fair as a 4-H or FFA member to qualify.
Wyeth Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution is pleased to announce this year’s first place winner in the DAR Good Citizens Essay Contest. Good citizens demonstrate the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.
Lyndsie Larsen, Snake River High School senior, has all of these qualities, and is congratulate on being the chapter’s winner. At the Snake River High School Awards dinner, Lyndsie was presented with the DAR Good Citizens pin, a certificate of her award, and a monetary gift.
Wyeth Chapter, founded in 1915, is part of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. To become a member, women 18 years and older prove their lineage to an American Revolution patriot. Members promote God, Home and Country through work on education, patriotism and historic preservation. If you are interested in knowing more about DAR, please contact Verna at (208) 237-3527.