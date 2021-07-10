BLACKFOOT — The Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency (SEICAA) has started a fundraiser going on during the month of July that’s sure to bring attention.
The “You’ve Been Flocked” fundraiser involves a “friend” paying SEICAA to flock “victims’” yards with pink (plastic) flamingos planted in the grass. The flocking is done in good spirits and the flamingos won’t roost in any one place for long before migrating to another victim’s place.
The next “victims” are picked by making a donation to SEICAA, a private non-profit organization that has provided a variety of services to low-income, disabled, and elderly residents in the seven southeastern Idaho counties since 1969. SEICAA strives to alleviate the effects of poverty through the organization’s active mission.
All proceeds from the fundraiser benefit SEICAA’s Bingham County office to provide opportunity and support for individuals to thrive and reach their fullest potential of self-sufficiency through services, education, affordable housing, and training.
The fundraiser started Tuesday with the first “victim” being RE/MAX Preferred Properties.
This is SEICAA’s only fundraiser this year, which was was traditionally called Stone Soup but has morphed into other ideas for raising funds.
Call SEICAA’s Bingham County office at (208) 785-1583 for more information.