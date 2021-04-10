John W. Olsen has received a Modern Pioneer Award from the local chapter of the Sons of Utah Pioneers.
Born on a gurney, outside the delivery room in a hospital in Salt Lake City, John was in a hurry – and his pace hasn’t slowed since. That was May 17, 1932, and times were tough because of the depression. John’s father, N. Waldo Olsen, was a seed salesman who, in his travels to Idaho, saw a farm for sale near Blackfoot, and sold out his part of the seed business and, in March of 1933, moved his family to the large farmhouse and 72 acres on Rich Lane. The house was cold and empty. Today, that beautiful house is warm and inviting.
It is where John and Lois, his lovely wife, live today and where they raised their family. John’s mother, Lucy, was used to rather nice accommodations and wasn’t very pleased with her new location. It turned out to be a great home base for the Olsen family and especially for John.
John was taught to work hard and long, milking cows, hoeing crops, including potatoes and sugar beets, and irrigating with shovels and ditches. He learned how to care for crops, animals, and especially how to milk cows. As a boy, he farmed using a team of horses, and by age 6 had his own horse to ride. Later, when he was about 8, John farmed using powered machinery, an old Farmall F-14 tractor. Farm kids also drove the trucks as soon as their legs were long enough to reach the pedals – thus, John began to do a man’s work – and, with swimming in the canals, ice skating on the duck ponds, and hunting and fishing, he learned a man’s play.
After graduating from Blackfoot High School, doing odd jobs and farming a small acreage, John and Lois married in November 1951. John’s training for the future was based on the firm foundation of “hands on” experience. Since no one else was in a position to help John and Lois succeed, they went to work to do what it took. When a piece of farmland became available, John found ways to obtain it and by this means, his ability to produce crops grew. Growth in acreage meant growth in the need for machinery, and the ability to manage expanding debt and labor costs. The use of “best practices” in farming and financing became critical to success.
As John became known for his management skills, his expertise was recognized and desired by many organizations. John was called to serve in his church, serving as a counselor in a bishopric at age 23. John also served on the board of the Bingham Co-op, the Planning and Zoning board, FHA Loan Advisory Board, PCA (Production Credit Association) Board and as chairman for five years, and on several canal boards. He served on the local school board as chairman of the building committee and presided over the building of the Mountain View Middle School complex. In addition, he spent six years in the Army Reserve. John was chosen as the “Outstanding Young Farmer” for Bingham County for two years, and as runner-up for the same position in the state of Idaho.
At age 30, John was called as bishop of his local ward, and also served on the High Council, and as a member of the stake presidency. In 1988 John and Lois served an 18-month mission to Atlanta for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints John serves as the Blackfoot Idaho Stake Patriarch today.
John and Lois are known for their generosity, whether it is in scholarships for students, visiting the sick, helping those in need, or sharing their home with students.
John and Lois not only are well acquainted with farming locally, but have traveled extensively, including trips to Hawaii, Mexico (where they experienced an earthquake), Canada, Venezuela, Australia, New Zealand, Egypt, Israel, Jamaica, England, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, Puerta Rico, 4 cruises, and many trips to cities and areas in the United States. He also went to Russia for three weeks to help them with their agricultural practices.
John and Lois raised a great family, consisting of three sons and a daughter and now, a numerous posterity. The farming operation also continues to grow – as Rich Lane Farms — as the rising generations are carrying on the farming tradition and example set by John and Lois.
In recognition of, and appreciation for the unselfish building of our community and establishing a legacy of service and industry, along with a notable posterity, we, the Grove City Chapter of the Sons of Utah Pioneers salute John Olsen as a deserving recipient of the Modern Pioneer Award.