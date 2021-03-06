BLACKFOOT — Local author Morgan Beck went to the library at Stalker Elementary School Tuesday, the school she attended as a child, to answer questions about her new book, “Into the Lighthouse,” and presented awards to three students who wrote imaginative stories of their own.
Librarian Cherie Simpson invited Beck to attend and all of the upper grade students received copies of the new book.
Morgan Beck is a mother, author, and avid book reader. She believes that books have always had the power to transport readers to another world, and she was excited to introduce her first book of the series called “Into The Lighthouse.”
A few of the fifth-graders did a live interview on Facebook Live to allow all the students at Stalker to hear about the “Author Spotlight.”
Simpson does an author spotlight every month to encourage students to branch out and try new genres and authors.
“But never in my wildest dream would I have thought to get an author from Blackfoot and a former student of Stalker Elementary,” she said. “I’m so excited.”
Simpson is also doing an essay challenge. Those interested will write an essay titled “Unlock your imagination with your golden key.” Beck selected two students from the third through fifth grade classes. Those students received an autographed book from her.