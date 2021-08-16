BLACKFOOT — Jensen Grove was enlivened again with cultures coming together to enjoy each others’ company for the better part of the day Sunday as the St. Bernard’s Catholic Parish hosted its annual Kermes Festival.
The event was filled with fun, food, music, and dancing during the family oriented activity. Organizers were able to bring a parade through the park shortly after noon
Church sponsors say the idea of the festival is to bring the community together to have fun, to build and maintain relationships in the community.
“We hope with the parade to start inviting the community, reach out to people. We’re interested in how we can bring cultures together, invite different cultures. We’re all one, let’s be united and celebrate as one,” said Father Jose Gonzalez, who was dressed in traditional religious attire as he wandered through the park.
The city park was bustling with activity during the festival, which started with a celebration Mass at 10:30 a.m. and lasted for several hours. Food and drink booths were scattered throughout the area along with vendors, there was colorful dancing and music, and children were kept busy with areas to play.
