With just two games left in the regular season the Blackfoot Broncos were looking for any way to break a four-game losing streak and try to get back in the mix for a berth in the 4A state playoffs.
It took less then three minutes of the opening quarter Friday for the Broncos to find out what would be the weapon that snapped the losing the streak.
The right arm of senior quarterback Jaxon Grimmett.
Blackfoot’s signal caller threw six first half touchdowns as Blackfoot rolled to a 44-14 win over Idaho Falls, spoiling senior night for the Tigers and putting themselves right back in the think of the 4A District 6 playoff race.
“We played a solid game in all three phases tonight,” Blackfoot head coach Jerrod Ackley said. “We needed this game, we needed to get back to winning and now we are in the hunt for a possible district championship.”
It took a little over 2:30 of the opening quarter for Grimmett to find a streaking Kayden Parsons with a 57-yard touchdown pass.
Three minutes later Grimmett found Deegan Hale who ran through a host of arm tackles for a 28-yard touchdown to give the Broncos a 14-0 lead before most fans had gotten comfortable in their seats.
The Idaho Falls offense struggled to move the ball for much of the opening quarter. A fumble with five minutes remaining quickly turned sour for the Tigers.
Grimmett found Javonte King with the fourth of four first half touchdowns with a 25-yard connection to give the Broncos a 21-0 lead.
King would catch touchdowns from six, six and three yards all before half time as Blackfoot went into the locker room leading 41-0.
“Jaxon did a great job finding the open receivers and making the right reads,” Ackley said. “Our receivers ran good routes and it paid off for us.”
Grimmett finished the first half 13-of-17 passing for 241 yards and the six touchdowns.
Peter Molino got the Tigers on the board late in the third quarter on a six-yard touchdown run. A two-point conversion made the scores 44-8.
Bradley Elison connected with Tayson Kirkham on a 39-yard touchdown to cap the scoring late in the fourth quarter.
Parsons led the Broncos with five catches for 153 yards and a touchdown. Hale added five catches for 96 and a touchdown and King caught five passes for 39 yards and the four touchdowns.
Grimmett finished the night 16-of-22 for 282 yards and the six touchdowns. He did not play much of the second half.
Elison led the Tigers going 6-of-17 passing for 107 yards and a touchdown.
Kirkham was the leading receiver with two catches for 45 yards and the touchdown.
Idaho Falls (2-6, 1-3 4A District 6) closes out the regular season at Hillcrest next week. Blackfoot (4-4, 2-2) hosts Bonneville.
BLACKFOOT 44, IDAHO FALLS 14
Blackfoot 28 13 3 0 -- 44
Idaho Falls 0 0 8 6 – 14
Scoring summary
First quarter
B – Kayden Parson 57 pass from Jaxon Grimmett (Javian Ballesteros kick)
B – Deegan Hale 28 pass from Grimmett (Ballesteros kick)
B – Javonte King 25 pass from Grimmett (Ballesteros kick)
B – King 6 pass from Grimmett (Ballesteros kick)
Second quarter
B – King 6 pass from Grimmett (kick failed)
B – King 3 pass from Grimmett (Sergio Burrola kick)
Third quarter
B – Burrola 29 FG
IF – Peter Molino 6 run (Bradley Elison pass to Tayson Kirkham)
Fourth quarter
IF – Kirkham 39 pass from Elison (pass failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Blackfoot: Kort Capson 11-35, Jaxon Grimmett 7-17, Javonte King 1-1. Preston Aubrey 1-6, Kayden Parsons 1-9, Cactus Caldwell 5-11, Sergio Burrola 1-(-3), Jace Cooper 1-(-4). Idaho Falls: Peter Molino 9-15-1, Ethan Myer 4-9, Bradley Elison 5-(-14), Shawn Benson 1-(-7), Parker Elliott 1-4, Ezekiel Johnson 1-1.
PASSING – Blackfoot: Jaxon Grimmett 16-22-282-6-0, Jace Cooper 0-2-0-0-0. Idaho Falls: Kael Fedder 0-3-0-0-1, Bradley Elison 6-17-103-1-0.
RECEIVING – Blackfoot: Kayden Parsons 5-153-1, Deegan Hale 5-96-1, Javonte King 5-39-4, Kaideb Loftus 1-(-6). Idaho Falls: Parker Elliott 2-41, Taylor Cardon 1-7, Kael Fedder 1-10, Tayson Kirkham 2-45-1.
