Grove Creek
The Grove Creek Medical Center is located at350 N Meridian St., just west of the Dawn Enterprises building.

 JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@BCCHRON.COM

BLACKFOOT — Grove Creek Medical Center (Grove Creek), a proud member of Bingham Healthcare, announced that it has been named a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey, the global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services.

This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience. This is the first year that Grove Creek has won this award.


