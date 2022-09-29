Since 2018, football season means something different for the Wheeler family. It’s a reminder of the strength of our community. Each September, we attend a youth football game that doubles as a fundraiser for Primary Children’s Hospital. It’s an event created by wonderful young men and their coaches, who wish to honor the memory of a dear friend — my son, Han. Four years ago, an undiagnosed brain tumor inflicted terrible neurological damage on this bright, funny, lively 9-year-old. The first fundraiser football game was that September.

Josh Wheeler was born and raised in Ammon. After graduating from Hillcrest High School, he pursued a degree in construction management at Brigham Young University. He is one of the third generation of owners at Wheeler Electric, one of eastern Idaho’s largest electrical contractors. Josh holds a Master of Business Administration from Idaho State University. He is happily married to his high school sweetheart, Laramie Wheeler. The two of them were glad to return to eastern Idaho, where they have raised six Idahoans of their own. Josh serves on the Ammon City Council at present and is running to represent Legislative District 35 in the Idaho House.

