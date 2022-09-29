Since 2018, football season means something different for the Wheeler family. It’s a reminder of the strength of our community. Each September, we attend a youth football game that doubles as a fundraiser for Primary Children’s Hospital. It’s an event created by wonderful young men and their coaches, who wish to honor the memory of a dear friend — my son, Han. Four years ago, an undiagnosed brain tumor inflicted terrible neurological damage on this bright, funny, lively 9-year-old. The first fundraiser football game was that September.
For six months, our family was in and out of the hospital, hoping to restore Han. In early 2019, the tumor returned, and he passed in late February. Through the entire ordeal, our extended family, friends, neighbors and community rallied around us. They served in ways we couldn’t have imagined. They inspired us to keep moving forward. After Han’s passing, I felt a deep urge to give back to my community. A close friend encouraged me to run for the Ammon City Council, a marvelous experience. In 2021, I felt that call again to serve our community and ran for state representative.
At the start of this new journey, my wife, Laramie, and I thought we were entering a toxic environment. We believed that the community who had taught us, raised us and sustained us through our darkest days would help us endure the dirty world of politics. But we were wrong on all counts. We found so much more. We found a wider community of builders.
At one of the first events we attended, Laramie turned to me as we drove home and said: “What a wonderful group of people. Builders, all.”
Our community did more than just help us endure. As we spoke with people, we were energized by their stories and by their belief in the greatness of our country and our state. All those experiences, block by block, helped build us up and reinforce my commitment to serve this area to the best of my ability.
It’s hard work, no doubt. But every day, I see the value of getting and staying involved in the work of building community. I’m grateful for the many more experienced public servants who’ve served as mentors, answered my numerous questions and encouraged me to take one more step, knock on one more door or make one more phone call.
A prime example of our well-built community and positive educational outcomes showed up in the Parade of Homes this past week. The hard-working students at District 93’s Technical Careers High School completed a tiny home project and entered it into the show. Because a community came together and made a forward-thinking public school, students gained access to the tools and resources they needed to build their own contribution.
Doing the work to build a community doesn’t come easy. We don’t always love the work. We feel tempted to tear down, diminish or push aside the people on the other side. The hard work of building a community means we must overcome those weaknesses. It requires respectful and thoughtful conversations. It often means not getting 100% of what we want but building consensus and forming coalitions to move us in a positive direction. I look forward to doing the hard work and finding the solutions that will best support families, communities and the future of Idaho. Let’s build something together.
Josh Wheeler was born and raised in Ammon. After graduating from Hillcrest High School, he pursued a degree in construction management at Brigham Young University. He is one of the third generation of owners at Wheeler Electric, one of eastern Idaho’s largest electrical contractors. Josh holds a Master of Business Administration from Idaho State University. He is happily married to his high school sweetheart, Laramie Wheeler. The two of them were glad to return to eastern Idaho, where they have raised six Idahoans of their own. Josh serves on the Ammon City Council at present and is running to represent Legislative District 35 in the Idaho House.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.