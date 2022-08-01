Jan Simpson

We all know and appreciate that Blackfoot is a great place to live and raise families. I think that the common denominator among all our citizens is that they want a safe, clean, fun, and efficient city.

Keeping our city safe requires a well-qualified and appropriately staffed police and fire department. Keeping our city clean requires efficient sanitation and sewer departments. City parks, ball fields, golf course, airport, and library provide areas for recreation and learning. Water is essential for everything.

Jan Simpson serves on the Blackfoot City Council.

