Until recently, many hadn’t heard of it, but now Critical Race Theory (CRT) pops up everywhere — on the radio, in the news. Some say concerns about CRT constitute an attack on teachers. Others say addressing it protects teachers and students alike. So what is CRT?
The book “How to be an Anti-racist” by critical race theorist Ibram X. Kendi is considered an authoritative source on CRT. Kendi is “THE expert” cited by the Biden administration in a recently-proposed federal education rule tying the teaching of critical race theory to federal grant money. From Kendi we learn:
First, rather than defining racism as behavior, CRT teaches that “racism itself is institutional, structural, and systemic.” Disproportionate systemic outcomes ARE “racism.” If a disproportionate number of some racial groups own homes, graduate from college, or receive a higher average salary; or if some groups are disproportionately represented in prison populations or convicted of certain crimes; these disparities are deemed proof that the systems involved (free-market capitalism, objective test scores and academic grading systems, merit-based salary schedules, or the criminal justice system and police) are inherently racist. Other CRT-identified racist institutions include: America, the United States Constitution, religion, and the family.
Second, CRT advocates that some groups SHOULD be discriminated against to level present disparities or provide “reckoning” for past wrongs. “The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination,” says Kendi. This thinking gives rise to policies like a recently-proposed California policy requiring all students to take the same math classes K-11 to prevent perpetuating “privilege” in white and Asian students. Rather than treating people as unique individuals, CRT sees people as members of categories and demands uniformity.
Third, CRT is intolerant of divergent opinions. It ultimately categorizes people into two groups: anti-racists (those who oppose and seek to dismantle so-called racist institutions) and racists (those who support racist institutions). According to Kendi, there’s no such thing as “not racist” and “the most threatening racist movement is not the alt right’s unlikely drive for a White ethnostate but the regular American’s drive for a “race neutral” one.” Those who disagree with Critical Race Theory ARE “racists.” Their objections are evidence of their guilt. “Denial is the heartbeat of racism,” claims Kendi.
Ultimately, Kendi argues, “the only way to undo racism is to consistently identify and describe it — and then dismantle it.” Hence, critical race theory is the direct precursor of anti-American, anti-police, anti-religion, and anti-family activism. Sadly, those who’ve lived under Communist regimes find CRT, with its focus on race-essentialism, neo-segregation, and collective guilt, all-too-familiar. The terms have changed, but the ideas remain the same — with “proletariat” and “bourgeois” replaced by “anti-racists” and “racists.” Academically and politically, CRT isn’t about racism as much as it is a branch of Marxism.
Should Marxism be taught in schools? There IS a place to teach mature students ABOUT CRT — as part of a balanced conversation that helps students reason and understand different political philosophies. However, imposing CRT on students as truth or embedding it in the teaching methodology of a classroom is destructive.
I believe most teachers want nothing to do with promoting a philosophy that demonizes and undermines America’s fundamental institutions. Our public education system was created under Article IX of the Idaho Constitution for the EXPRESS purpose of perpetuating a stable republican form of government, yet Critical Race Theory is openly hostile to this purpose. Rather than resisting efforts to address concerns about CRT, freedom-loving Americans should stand strong together in ensuring that public education honors and fulfills its overarching Constitutional mandate.