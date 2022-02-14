I belong to a county-wide group called The Bingham Group. If you’d like you can find us at thebinghamgroup.org.
Their stated goal is “To maximize the value government brings to its citizens.” Embracing that goal requires a person to recognize the fact that an organized structure or “government” is essential and has been present in all past societies. It is the only way we’ve found to collectively accomplish many of the tasks that we cannot do individually. For example, to build highways, bridges, dams, provide law enforcement, a system of education and to defend ourselves as a nation and our rights as individuals.
Anarchy is the result of no government as evidenced in Somalia and elsewhere. Tyranny is the result of a dictatorial government as evidenced in Russia, North Korea and others. Our country and state have chosen a democratic republic “if we can keep it” as Benjamin Franklin posited. Our success in that endeavor is not a certainty. The pursuit of that success is what motivates our group.
With recognition of the benefit of governance comes acceptance that there is a cost involved in having it, thereby requiring funding sources. Idaho raises its needed revenue through taxes on income ( both individual and corporate), taxes on items purchased (sales tax) or through other taxes or fees like property taxes, fuel taxes, vehicle registration fees or various type of license fees, etc. The federal government contributes huge amounts as well.
All these fees and taxes can be annoying at best and stifling to our people and economy at worst. Still they comprise the best system yet devised for funding essential government services. The phrase “maximize the value of government” in our group’s charter infers a need for some kind of cost benefit analysis. Government should not be growing if the value they bring does not grow even faster. Granted that can be a very subjective assessment but the attempt to make that judgment should still be made, and indeed any existing services should also be subject to a regular cost benefit review.
The ending words in our goal “to its citizens” envisions each person working collectively with their fellow citizens in determining the needs that can be best addressed by our government, acting in their “proper role.”
Our government is not our parent but a partner in improving life for all. It is not a fixed sum game but a push-pull where we all work together to find the most holistically beneficial path forward.
It is synergistic in concept and should be synergistic in action. In other words its presence should be welcomed, appreciated and accepted with the realization that its welcome is only extended with the expectation that it more than pay its own way. Partnering with a strong partner can be life changing and can elevate us, to a level we could not otherwise have achieved. It does require flexibility on our part and recognition of the views of all stakeholders. Responsibilities should be clearly documented and all laws adhered to. There should be a clear and a clearly understood path as to what to do in the event of any misunderstanding or conflict. Good faith and honesty should prevail.
Maximizing the value government brings to its citizens should be the standard by which all laws and ordinances are measured. We citizens should be able to pose questions and receive clear answers as to who will be helped, at what cost and to what benefit. If we citizens are not being helped as a whole or our situation improved at a reasonable cost, we must ask ourselves why we are doing this. Are laws and ordinances being made to help the people or to help a special interest group? If our elected officials can honestly, and openly justify their actions in regard to the aforestated standard they should be applauded if not they should be replaced.