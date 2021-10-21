Election day, November 2, is fast approaching. We have four people running for mayor and three people running for two council seats. I am not endorsing or discounting anyone who has put their hat in the ring. Kudos to those who want to engage in the process and try to make a difference in our city.
I encourage everyone who votes to become educated about the candidates and their positions on issues important to our community. Go to the forums, watch the interviews on FB, and read the interviews in the paper. I would hope all of them would entertain a phone call to talk about the issues.
I have been a city councilor in Blackfoot for six years, and I have a grip on how Blackfoot operates. I certainly don’t pretend to know that I am an expert on every issue, but like you, I educate myself to the best of my ability to make the appropriate decisions for the city. As a councilwoman, I am aware that I have an important and impactful role in our city government. Over the years I have been impressed with my counterparts and the mayors I have worked with, and we have worked well together.
City government should be fluid and dynamic to meet the various needs of our constituents. We work for you, the citizens of Blackfoot. We don’t report to the county or the state, we report to you. We do not work in obscurity; all our meetings are open according to Idaho Code. Executive sessions deal with personal issues. The budget is for everyone to study and critique, and yet we get few who comment, other than stating that taxes are too high. We are aware of our ranking in the state tax levy. We are working to find ways to broaden our tax base, which includes annexation. We craft a budget every year that meets the needs of Blackfoot. We fund our police and fire departments for our public safety. We fund our water, sewer, sanitation and streets to meet the daily welfare of our citizens. We fund our parks and recreation and library to create a desirable place to live and learn. We also must attract and sustain a quality workforce to keep up with our operations. We have been proactive in approving new subdivisions to address our housing needs. At the same time, we are upgrading our wastewater treatment plant to accommodate those needs, which is very expensive. Are you as constituents willing to continue to subsidize county residents for these services? We are upgrading our water infrastructure with some of our ARPA funds. We prioritize our street upgrades, but we can’t afford to fix every street in the city at the same time. We have parameters we work under, and we are cognizant of being good stewards when appropriating funds.
Blackfoot is on the cusp of major growth and changes. We can decide to be stagnant, or we can decide to grow and adapt to change. We need to elect people who are willing to help Blackfoot grow and flourish. New ideas and perspectives should always be considered when voting in a new city representative. Is the person you are voting for ready to accept the challenge, dedication, and responsibility of running for public office? I urge you to educate yourselves and engage with the people who are running for mayor and council to see if they meet the criteria you expect.