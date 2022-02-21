Much has been said about the ongoing Sheriff Rowland incident last November. Many have said that we should let the judicial process run its course before passing judgment. In any other situation, I might be inclined to agree with that sentiment. This situation, however, is different. I’ll share some thoughts that will hopefully offer some insight.
I would first like to draw a distinction about the separate entities we’ll be discussing. Sheriff Craig Rowland is both a citizen and an elected official — essentially two different people. As a citizen (Mr. Rowland), he is accountable only to the laws of the State. Though he may have a moral obligation of accountability to his wife, family, friends etc., he has no legal mandate to honor anything but the law of the land. Different, however, is his obligation to the voters as an elected official. As an elected official (Sheriff Rowland), and a law enforcement officer in the State of Idaho, he is legally and morally accountable for his actions to you, the voter.
Let’s first discuss this in terms of his accountability as a citizen of the state of Idaho. Mr. Rowland has been accused of violating the laws to which he is accountable — the very same laws you and I are accountable to. As a citizen accused of a crime, he is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. Said guilt may come by way of a plea of guilt or trial by a jury of his peers.
An elected official does not enjoy the same legal protections afforded him as a citizen, like the privilege of presumed innocence until guilt can be proven in a court of law. We cannot apply the same standard of innocence until proven guilty to our elected officials as we do when they are ordinary citizens. Can you imagine the chaos that would ensue if the voters of a municipality had to unanimously agree on an issue before it could pass, or a candidate could win/lose an election? My argument is that you, as a voter, must look at Sheriff Rowland as two different people, a citizen and an employee. Our elected officials work for us. Will you, as the employer, tolerate the same behavior of someone who works for YOU?
Most people have accountability for their actions as it pertains to the employee/employer relationship. Idaho, being a “work at-will” state, allows employers to terminate an employee for any or no reason at all. I think it’s safe to assume there is impetus for said termination, in most cases.
For example, an employee may be terminated for actions of impropriety or poor performance. In the case of the elected official, their employment relationship with the voter is entirely at-will. For the term of their service, their actions are judged and evaluated by the voters. There is no guarantee or contract that their service/employment will continue beyond a given date. Generally, an elected official is judged at the end of their term during an election. If he is elected, and the laws permit, he will enjoy the privilege of a subsequent term. If not, his term will end, and he will have been effectively “fired” by the voters. Should a voter judge that the elected official’s behavior, actions or inactions are sufficiently unsatisfactory before their term ends, the official can be removed from his office by way of recall.
I would like to address a certain subset of people who, because they personally know Sheriff Rowland (me included), are inclined to let their love for him override their desire for him to demonstrate high standards. We can look at this through an Eisenhower diagram, which will allow us to examine the two distinctions of love and standards. If we have love, but no expectation of standards, we will love someone into their own destruction. If we are absent love, but have high standards, we become the authoritarian.
High love, high standards. This is what we, as a community, must seek for. Personally, I’ve chosen to judge Sheriff Rowland with HIGH LOVE and HIGH STANDARDS — the two are not mutually exclusive. I have compassion for him as a human being but require the best he has to offer as an elected official and law enforcement officer. I appreciate his valued service over the years, yet still condemn his violent outburst. I understand that being a cop is a hard job, yet still demand self-control and professionalism. I understand that people say things they regret, yet still denounce his racist comments.
And because of those things, I’m choosing to fire Sheriff Rowland.