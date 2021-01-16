We are only one week into the legislative session and it feels like the second or third month already. Idaho representatives and senators are hard at work addressing concerns that have been accruing over the last nine turbulent months — 300-plus days — under a statewide state of emergency. Our legislative process is one that works best when a variety of ideas are put forward to be debated, refined, and, ultimately, chosen between. This process is in full swing and a smorgasbord of legislative solutions are being put forward.
Addressing the current state of disaster emergency and the effects of that emergency is a primary concern of both the Idaho House and Senate and currently proposed solutions include:
- A legislative proposal for a constitutional amendment that, with the approval of both the legislature and voters, would provide a way for the legislature to call itself into session during the interim when necessary.
- Another proposal would ensure that the people’s representatives have a voice in any state of emergency that continues beyond 30 days. This legislation also prohibits executive disaster orders or proclamations from restricting the right of Idahoans to work, thereby establishing that every business is essential.
- Another piece of legislation rolls back the governor-imposed 10-person limit at gatherings which has caused so much disruption to extracurricular activities, etc.
- Concurrent Resolutions have also been put forward that approach ending the COVID state of disaster emergency in slightly different ways.
Other significant issues of concern which will be addressed in forthcoming legislation include oversight of federal dollars which to date total 150% of our entire annual state budget, impacts on schools, re-balancing the powers of regional health districts, and more.
The most rewarding and encouraging part of the current session is the focused collaboration taking place between the Idaho House and Senate as we work to ensure that the solutions passed by the Idaho legislature will effectively address current concerns and stand the test of time. Our deliberative, representative process is phenomenal.
This is an important time for Idaho citizens to voice their concerns and participate in the process of our self-governing republic. Your comments or public testimony is invited. Hearings will be streamed live and some committees will be taking public testimony virtually. Current legislative proposals may be found at: https://legislature.idaho.gov/sessioninfo/2021/legislation/.
Feel free to contact me with questions or comments at jyoung@house.idaho.gov. Representative Cannon and Senator Bair would also be happy to assist you and can be contacted at dcannon@house.idaho.gov and sbair@senate.idaho.gov respectively.