I like simple things. I appreciate people who can examine complex problems and come up with simple solutions. The citizens of Blackfoot School District #55 are faced with a simple decision on March 9th. My encouragement is simply to vote YES on the upcoming bond proposal. There are many simple reasons. I would like to list a few.
In order to earn a living and support a family, most jobs require education beyond high school. Unfortunately, for Blackfoot High School, nearly 60% of graduates do not or cannot pursue a college education. There are many reasons, but the net result is that many people enter the work force with inadequate skills resulting in low paying jobs and limited potential for career advancement. This can put a financial burden on families, create marital stress, and result in missing out on many opportunities for several years. Unfortunately, for many, getting out of the rut of a low paying job is difficult without additional formal or employer sponsored education.
Blackfoot High School currently offers 11 technical career education classes which include Welding, Automotive Repair, Vocational Agriculture, CNA, Business Skills, Culinary Arts, Early Childhood Education, Cabinetry, Floral Design, and Farrier. The skills acquired in these classes have been extremely successful in giving students a head start in good paying real-world careers. These classes not only help develop valuable skills, but they also help the students decide what career path interests them the most. Unfortunately, with the current situation at BHS, demand for some of the classes is greater than the school’s capacity to support. Additionally, there are several other possible classes that could be offered such as Autobody, Cosmetology, EMT, Machining, Cyber Security, and others that would give more opportunities for more students to enroll in technical classes, but classroom space is limited.
I.T. Stoddard Elementary sits next to BHS. It is severely overcrowded, and after much evaluation and study of the best possible solution, building a new elementary school on property currently owned by the patrons of District #55 is literally the best way to “kill two birds with one stone.” The Stoddard building, which houses 18 classrooms, can be re-purposed to accommodate many new technical classes. The fact that BHS can use an existing building next door to expand technical education saves a tremendous amount of money. Building a new elementary on property currently owned by the school district saves another huge amount of money. Obviously, building the new elementary where the current softball fields are located requires moving those fields, but they along with a new baseball complex will also be built on property the school district currently owns.
The signs and banners seen in the area say, “The time is right – now.” The timing is right for passing the bond right now. The Blackfoot School District qualifies for Idaho’s Bond Equalization Levy Support Program. This means the State of Idaho will pay all the interest on the bond and a portion of the capital. This saves the patrons of District #55 $3-4 million. Upon passage of the bond, the school district will highly likely qualify for additional federal matching funds directed toward the expansion of technical educational classes. The current bond will retire just as the new bond is activated, which prevents a spike in property taxes. The new levy rate will actually be lower than the current one.
I am a patron of the Blackfoot School District #55. I am not a school employee or board member. I am a simple person who with his wife raised 5 children, all graduates of BHS. I am part of the BTEC committee (Blackfoot Technical Education Center). We are a grass-roots group of citizens who have been studying how to improve the educational opportunities for the Blackfoot School District without increasing the tax burden on its patrons. We have tirelessly discussed and studied many different options and feel the current plan accomplishes the goal of improving the educational experience and opening many windows of opportunity for our children. I urge you to vote “YES” on March 9, 2021.
Kelly Hurst
BTEC Committee Member