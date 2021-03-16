The Idaho Constitution places all legislative power in our representative legislature. Yet, when our elected, representative legislature, in the constitutional line of duty, defines or limits government power, the media and the left consistently decry this as a power grab! Any limitation of power is seen as an affront, and headline after headline, recently, seems calculated to undermine confidence in and appreciation for the representative process that secures American freedom.
In the dearth of positive reporting, I thought that folks might appreciate knowing about a few things their representatives in the Idaho House have worked hard to accomplish during recent weeks. Here are a few.
House members have worked hard to support quality education and opportunities for students. The K-12 education budget for this year will see a net increase of over 300 million dollars, in part due to federal actions. We have passed bills increasing flexibility and options for districts in the hiring of employees, from teachers to bus drivers. We have worked to provide an opportunity for school districts to join the state insurance pool, potentially resulting in savings and improved benefits for many school district employees and their families. And we have advocated for flexibility for Idaho students, supporting in-home learning where schools are not opening, providing new opportunities for apprenticeships, and offering the chance to earn high school credit for extended learning outside the classroom.
The needs of the agricultural community have been a priority. A few highlights include efforts to protect ranchers from increased regulation by the federal government, to secure Idaho water rights and improve infrastructure, and a bill (now headed to the Senate) that will allow farmers to grow hemp (a top priority of the Idaho Farm Bureau). Work is also being done to address ever-increasing livestock deprivation by wolves. Lastly, this week also saw a Senate Joint Memorial expressing opposition to the destruction of Idaho’s dams taken up by the Idaho House.
Idaho representatives have worked to address the concerns of our business community. Early in the session, we passed emergency powers language that limits the ability of the state to close businesses based on someone’s arbitrary ideas about “essential” or “non-essential.” We have cut regulation and acted to ensure that Idaho businesses and schools can’t be sued for transmitting COVID-19 just because they are open for business. This week the House printed the Business Bill of Rights and took a stand against inappropriate government interference with the free market during times of emergency.
The protection of Idaho families — including parental rights, the lives of the preborn, and the opportunity of adoptees to connect with biological families — has been addressed. One bill prohibits the use of Idaho taxpayer dollars to financially support or promote abortion through our public institutions. A parental opt-in bill ensures that parents have the opportunity to approve or disapprove before their child is exposed to discussions about sexuality (not just basic biology) in the classroom. And the Idaho House has held the line and is working to push back on social policy that promotes racism and hatred.
Idaho representatives have stood firm in the defense of our constitutionally protected rights, including the right to keep and bear arms, rights to peaceable assembly and freedom of speech, and our civil right, as electors, to vote. These issues have been addressed within the context of emergencies and other situations.
Last but not least, tax relief has been a top priority. Property tax relief remains a hot issue, but negotiations on this issue remain primarily in the hands of the Senate at present. For our part, House members are pushing forward $350 million in tax relief in the form of a reduction in income tax and a tax rebate to Idahoans.
The legislative process is imperfect and all of these bills may not become law. Many still need to make their way through the Senate and across the desk of the governor. However, as I consider the enormous effort that is put into initiating so many positive changes during a few short, intense weeks, I am truly grateful to be an Idahoan and an American!
It is an honor to serve my friends and neighbors in Bingham County as I participate in the unique representative government which safeguards our freedom. It is sobering to me to remember the price that has been paid over centuries to secure this privilege. It is the hallmark of the free world! May we never take it for granted.