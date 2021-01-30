There’s a lot of public confusion and concern about the possibility of the legislature terminating Idaho’s current Declaration of Emergency and the perceived impacts of that action. This concern is primarily in response to a recent statement from Idaho’s governor that (according to a media headline) “ripped” Idaho legislators, characterizing them as an irresponsible threat and accusing them of perpetuating myths and playing political games. As I have read dozens of resulting emails from scared and concerned Idahoans, I am saddened by the effects of this polarizing rhetoric. My first hand perspective, working within the legislative process, is very different from the picture painted by the governor.
There are two different pieces to the emergency response in question. One piece is the Declaration of Emergency which was the subject of the governor’s remarks. The other piece is the public health mandates, including mask mandates, restrictions on gathering, orders of isolation, etc. The public health mandates are a separate issue best left to another article.
The Idaho Declaration of Emergency, which is the focus of this article, activated Idaho’s response through the state’s Office of Emergency Management (IOEM). I sincerely appreciate those who have worked to roll out the state’s emergency response and I do not hear most aspects of that response being questioned or criticized. It has provided personal protective equipment, vaccinations, and support to businesses and individuals impacted by COVID-19.
The Idaho House and Senate are mindful that terminating a Declaration of Emergency Order could impact our state emergency response and we are busy gathering information. For example: $14.8 million Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) dollars have been used to support the Idaho National Guard as they work to receive, store, deliver, and administer COVID vaccines. There are also other dollars available for vaccine distribution through the CARES Relief Act (CARES Act 2) in the amount of $16.1 million. These funds are not subject to any Emergency Declaration. $1.5 million of CARES Act 1 dollars were also used to facilitate vaccine administration.
Many questions still remain, including “What are the true needs and our estimated costs?” and “Will there be federal strings attached to these dollars?” These things will all be part of our legislative discussion as we continue to gather more information
While the legislature remains committed to meeting emergency needs, there are other concerns related to the current Declaration of Emergency that must be considered. The executive branch has interpreted state law to mean that they may suspend and rewrite state law during a declared state of emergency. The executive branch CAN suspend executive agency regulations — and no one is complaining about this — but NEVER before has the executive branch unilaterally suspended and rewritten state law. The suspension of state election law during our primary election in May 2020 is a familiar and striking example of these actions. The executive branch has also unilaterally suspended laws that govern their own spending power during emergencies.
Yet, the Idaho Constitution places ALL legislative power and the power of the purse in the legislative branch of state government. Our responsibility as a representative legislature is to write the laws that govern executive branch actions within the framework provided by our state and federal constitutions. Our oath of office requires that we take responsible steps to ensure that constitutional provisions are honored.
Having said that, this is NOT an all or nothing proposition. There are nuances to these issues which are being examined from every angle and clarified by the Idaho legislature. The legislative process is just that — a process by which ideas are examined and vetted. Printing a bill is the way to initiate a formal discussion. It is a possibility, not a conclusion; and the best “conclusions” come as a result of robust, free, and respectful examination.
As Americans, we cannot afford to make long-term policy decisions based on fear — or turn a blind eye when checks and balances are needed. We need a calm, reasoned process that honors time-tested principles and examines the nuances of issues rather than a process characterized by accusations, divisive labels, and public attacks. When a representative body cannot question a policy, vet an idea, or even consider the possibility of acting legally and constitutionally to limit executive power without being demonized and publicly excoriated, something is not right! We cannot allow fear to panic us into abandoning the representative principles and processes that safeguard a free and civil society.