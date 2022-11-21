Jake Erickson

Jake Erickson

Dear Community and Team Bingham,

This Thanksgiving season, I would like to express my gratitude for our doctors, nurses, and supporting staff members for their tireless work. I cannot thank everyone enough for all of their hard work, patience, and unwavering commitment to our patients this past year. They are ALL heroes to me. Their gracious contributions to our community have not gone unnoticed. I am blessed to associate with each of them — a team who works hard and respects those around them.


