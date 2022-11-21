This Thanksgiving season, I would like to express my gratitude for our doctors, nurses, and supporting staff members for their tireless work. I cannot thank everyone enough for all of their hard work, patience, and unwavering commitment to our patients this past year. They are ALL heroes to me. Their gracious contributions to our community have not gone unnoticed. I am blessed to associate with each of them — a team who works hard and respects those around them.
I would also like to thank our team members for:
• Showing their courage, strength, generosity, and perseverance.
• Delivering hope to patients and visitors in such a high–quality and compassionate way that we are accustomed to doing.
• Putting their talents forward in order to reassure and protect our patients and to save lives. Our families, loved ones, and neighbors depend on them to heal us, make us feel better, and provide physical and mental comfort.
Further, I would like to thank everyone throughout east Idaho for trusting us with your medical care this past year. Whether it was welcoming little ones into the world, helping you through a surgery, caring for those in their golden years, or anything else in between, it is always our pleasure to help you and your family.
This year when giving thanks, please know that even the simplest act of kindness can make a world of difference to those around you. I challenge each of you to practice a little more kindness and a little more patience this holiday season. Focusing on the positive helps the brain to pick up on more positivity around us, rather than negative aspects of life.
I are blessed to work with an amazing team — people who work hard and respect those around them. From our family to yours, we hope you have a wonderful and safe Thanksgiving holiday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.