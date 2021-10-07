Jaeme Freeman (left) and Ginette Manwaring prepare bags of goodies for the second annual “Witches Brew Ha Ha” coming up Oct. 16 at 11:30 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 91 N. Broadway in Blackfoot. The party will feature cauldrons of bubbling brews and other witchy treats and fares. Tickets are $20 per person and are available at the Potato Museum, and half of the 60 tickets available are already sold. Proceeds will help support The Village of Southeast Idaho. Sponsors include Kesler’s, Ridley’s, Mrs. Powell’s, Homestead Restaurant, Rupe’s, The Candy Jar, Blaser Oleson and Lloyd, and Jeromy Pharis. Your witchiest costume is highly recommended.
