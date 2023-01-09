Bingham County will be holding a public hearing on Wednesday on a proposed zone change to the land on 350 South 700 West to allow for a substance abuse treatment center for Shoshone-Bannock Tribal members.
The current zoning for this parcel of land is agricultural, which doesn’t allow for a residential treatment facility, but it would be allowed in a residential agriculture zoning district. The tribes are asking for an amendment to that zone so that the treatment facility would be allowed. They plan on using the existing facility on the land for the treatment center.
The public hearing will be held at the Bingham County Courthouse in Courtroom 1 at 7 p.m. If members of the public are interested in speaking for, against or expressing neutrally to the zone change they can either submit their testimony in advance or speak at the public hearing.
There will be a vote held at the end of the night on whether to recommend passing this zone change, and the issue will then go to the county commissioners who will then make the final decision on whether to pass the zone change. Both votes will require a majority for the motion to pass.
The 3.3 acres of land was purchased by the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes from Lillian Vallely School in 2020 after it closed its doors for good. For a time, the tribes were using the facilities on the grounds to hold a tribal youth education program, but since then they moved that program back onto reservation grounds.
There are subdivisions in the area around this land parcel. The closest one is just over a mile away from the land. Some people have voiced opposition to the facility over a concern of it bringing criminals into the area.
“it’s not going to be a transitional facility or halfway house,” said Elma Thompson, interim Public Affairs Manager for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, “it’s not gonna be housing like hardened criminals or people that are a danger to the public.”
Thompson said the people that are treated there will need to meet a certain criteria. She said that while they may have a criminal history, the facility won’t be housing murderers or other serious criminals.
“They’re coming to get treatment for their drug or alcohol addictions,” Thompson said.
“I think the most important thing that the public sees is that we don’t demonize those with a substance use disorder.” said Sunny Stone, tribal Health and Human Services director. “These are people that we’re talking about, people that are coming to seek help.”
Thompson said that the tribes will have some speakers who will share testimony in favor of the rezoning. The county commissioners will also hold a public hearing where people can give their testimonies.
Thompson said that this facility will help tribal members either get back into recovery or get into recovery for the first time, and currently the tribes aren’t offering this kind of service to their members. She said they want to put it in this area so that it’s not in a highly trafficked area.
“We just think that the tribal members need service. We need some help, and that would be one of the best ways that we have to assist our tribal members to overcome their addictions,” Thompson said.
