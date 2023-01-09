Former Lillian Vallely School

The existing structure on the land parcel that the Shoshone-Bannock tribes would use for a substance abuse treatment facility.

 photo courtesy of Bingham County

Bingham County will be holding a public hearing on Wednesday on a proposed zone change to the land on 350 South 700 West to allow for a substance abuse treatment center for Shoshone-Bannock Tribal members.

The current zoning for this parcel of land is agricultural, which doesn’t allow for a residential treatment facility, but it would be allowed in a residential agriculture zoning district. The tribes are asking for an amendment to that zone so that the treatment facility would be allowed. They plan on using the existing facility on the land for the treatment center.


