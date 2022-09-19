support group

A circle of chairs around a campfire where people can find help and support for alcoholism.

 Photo Courtesy of Sean G.

When Sean G. — who requested not to give his last name for this story — was at his lowest point, struggling with alcoholism and living on the streets of Sacramento, Calif., he didn’t know how to find the help he needed.

Sean said he started drinking heavily at the age of 12 when he would go on fishing trips with his uncle. His parents suffered from drug addiction and so his uncle would spend time with him, but he was an alcoholic.

