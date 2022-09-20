BLACKFOOT 5, SHELLEY 1: The Broncos had five different player score goals as Chris Garcia, Michael Hammond, Gio Labra, Gabriel Batacan and Hugo Garcia all found the net.
Blackfoot (5-2-1, 4-1-1) was at Skyline on Thursday. Shelley (3-7-0, 1-4-0) was at Idaho Falls on Thursday.
THUNDER RIDGE 5, MADISON 1: In a key 5A District 5-6 matchup, Adrian Trejo scored a hat trick to lead the Titans to a win over the Bobcats.
Marco Acosta scored a first-half goal and Spencer Thompson scored on a header in the second half.
The Titans (10-0-1, 3-0-0) host Rigby on Monday. Madison (4-5-0, 2-1-0) hosts Pocatello on Thursday.
Volleyball
BONNEVILLE 3, SHELLEY 0: Ava Arfmann had 10 kills and two blocks while Ally McDaniel added nine Kills 2 blocks as the Bees won 25-19, 25-12, 25-9.
Freshman Shayla Belnap also added 12 digs, five kills and an ace and Aspen Anderson had six aces, and six digs.
Shelley (1-7, 0-4) was at Blackfoot on Thursday.
Scores
Girls soccer
Highland 3, Rigby 0
Volleyball
Ririe 3, North Fremont 0
Wednesday's results
Girls soccer
BONNEVILLE 4, PRESTON 1: Brooklyn Pett scored in the first half off an Ali Ellsworth assist and added a second goal in the second half with a header off an assist by an Alyssa Harris corner kick as the Bees won the nonconference matchup.
Reagan Flynn added a goal and Ellsworth also scored.
Bonneville (6-1-2) is at Hillcrest on Friday.
Volleyball
ROCKLAND 3 BUTTE COUNTY 0: Tavie Rogers had eight kills and four blocks and Nyah Bowhay recorded 21 assists for the Pirates.
NORTH FREMONT 3, BUTTE COUNTY 1: Rogers put down 16 kills and Bowhay added 36 assists. Brynlie King had eight kills and Kolee Simpson had eight service aces.