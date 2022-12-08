Results from Wednesday.
Wrestling
MINICO 60, BLACKFOOT 18
126: Jose Contreras (Minico) over Sam Smith (Blackfoot) (Fall 0:29)
132: Tucker Arthur (Minico) over Unknown (For.)
138: Joseph Terry (Minico) over Tanner Ellis (Blackfoot) (TF 18-2 4:00)
145: Kale Osterhout (Minico) over Cole Inskeep (Blackfoot) (Dec 7-6)
152: Carter Inskeep (Blackfoot) over Andrew Ball (Minico) (Dec 8-7)
160: Paxton Twiss (Minico) over Dallin Ellis (Blackfoot) (Fall 1:25)
170: Kyson Anderson (Minico) over Landyn Ansteth (Blackfoot) (Fall 0:45)
182: Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot) over Freddy Martinez (Minico) (Dec 10-3)
195: Preston Sonner-Cranney (Minico) over Alex Nawrocki (Blackfoot) (MD 11-3)
220: Garrett Vail (Minico) over Parker Christiansen (Blackfoot) (Fall 1:29)
285: Ruger Boekholder (Blackfoot) over George Robles (Minico) (Fall 1:18)
98: Mikael Teague (Minico) over Unknown (For.)
106: Greyson Molina (Minico) over Calvin Abercrombie (Blackfoot) (Fall 1:20)
113: Andre Valero (Minico) over Ty Adams (Blackfoot) (Fall 1:04)
120: Mack Mauger (Blackfoot) over Unknown (For.)
JEROME 48, BLACKFOOT 36
120: Mack Mauger (Blackfoot) over Troy Larsen (Jerome) (TF 24-6 4:20)
126: Kaiden Rubash (Jerome) over Sam Smith (Blackfoot) (Fall 3:05)
132: Kelan Ringling (Jerome) over Unknown (For.)
138: Tanner Ellis (Blackfoot) over Adrien Gutierrez (Jerome) (MD 11-0)
145: Cole Inskeep (Blackfoot) over Cooper Scarrow (Jerome) (TF 17-2 5:46)
152: Carter Inskeep (Blackfoot) over Victor Mendoza (Jerome) (Fall 2:00)
160: Trey Smith (Jerome) over Kylan Guerra (Blackfoot) (Fall 5:56)
170: Jonathan Young (Jerome) over Landyn Ansteth (Blackfoot) (Fall 4:51)
182: Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot) over Levi Lockett (Jerome) (MD 13-1)
195: Gavin Williamson (Jerome) over Alex Nawrocki (Blackfoot) (Fall 3:30)
220: Jason Vazquez (Jerome) over Parker Christiansen (Blackfoot) (Fall 3:41)
285: Gabriel Piaz (Jerome) over Ruger Boekholder (Blackfoot) (DQ)
98: Jonathan Garcia (Jerome) over Unknown (For.)
106: Calvin Abercrombie (Blackfoot) over Unknown (For.)
113: Ty Adams (Blackfoot) over Porter Prescott (Jerome) (Fall 3:39)
SOUTH FREMONT 92, FIRTH 0
285: Conrad Miller (South Fremont) over Spencer Mundt (Firth) (Fall 0:32)
98: Simon Eddins (South Fremont) over Luis Alba (Firth) (Fall 1:17)
106: Kaiser Purser (South Fremont) over Cristian Garcia (Firth) (Fall 0:26)
113: Boden Banta (South Fremont) over Hector Silvas (Firth) (Fall 2:55)
120: Jaxton Packer (South Fremont) over Hayzn Szerszen (Firth) (Fall 1:29)
126: David Green (South Fremont) over Carter Brittain (Firth) (MD 10-1)
132: Ryker Simmons (South Fremont) over Roan Larsen (Firth) (MD 11-1)
138: Sione Tavarez (South Fremont) over Leon Gardner (Firth) (Fall 1:18)
145: Tuffy Briggs (South Fremont) over Max Krei (Firth) (Fall 1:01)
152: Raiden Whitmore (South Fremont) over Ashton Allen (Firth) (Fall 2:31)
160: Jose Pena (South Fremont) over Beau Ringel (Firth) (Fall 1:13)
170: Dillon Gneiting (South Fremont) over Bridger Jolley (Firth) (Fall 2:52)
182: Hunter Hobbs (South Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
195: Kolby Clark (South Fremont) over Gavin Grebstad (Firth) (Fall 1:03)
195: Weston Staley (South Fremont) over Gavin Grebstad (Firth) (Fall 0:26)
220: Max Clark (South Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
Scores
Boys basketball
Firth 59, South Fremont 31
Tuesday’s Scores
Boys basketball
Firth 75, Declo 35
Pocatello 73, Blackfoot 62
Shelley 53, Century 36
Watersprings 68, Sho-Ban 32
Girls basketball
Snake River 45, Filer 27 – Rylie Edlefsen scored a game-best 20 points for the Panthers to give Snake River a 5-1 record on the season.
Sho-Ban 53, Watersprings 51
