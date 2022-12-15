Wednesday’s results.
Boys basketball
HILLCREST 78, RIGBY 45: Kobe Kesler hit 10 of 14 shots including three of four 3-pointers to lead the Knights with 23 points in a battle of unbeaten teams.
Talan Taylor finished with 23 points and Isaac Davis scored 10 as the Knights improved to 6-0.
Noah Nunez led Rigby (5-1) with 17 points.
Rigby is at Blackfoot on Friday. Hillcrest hosts Bonneville on Friday.
Scores
Boys basketball
Blackfoot 59, Madison 55
Highland 58, Bonneville 56
Teton 62, West Jefferson 57
Girls basketball
West Jefferson 45, Butte County 34
Wrestling
SHELLEY 57,
POCATELLO 23
113
John Adam (Pocatello) over J‘Don Coleman (Shelley) (Fall 0:00)
120
Carter Balmforth (Shelley) over Kaden Bunderson (Pocatello) (Dec 5-4)
126
Clark Petersen (Shelley) over Unknown (For.)
132
Dregun Hill (Shelley) over Dylan Olson (Pocatello) (Fall 4:00)
138
Kodey Murphy (Shelley) over Gavin Mowrey (Pocatello) (Fall 3:10)
145
Lucas Click (Shelley) over Taysom Lewis (Pocatello) (Fall 0:59)
152
Dennis Ward (Pocatello) over Unknown (For.)
160
Ben Hill (Shelley) over Camron Langston (Pocatello) (Fall 1:19)
170
Kyle Davis (Shelley) over Unknown (For.)
182
Jacob Meek (Shelley) over Brody Johnson (Pocatello) (Fall 2:23)
195
Anthony Hackman (Shelley) over Julian Caldwell (Pocatello) (Fall 1:43)
220
Tommy Smith (Pocatello) over Unknown (For.)
285
A. J. Villasenor (Pocatello) over Unknown (For.)
98
Double Forfeit
106
Johnny Behm (Shelley) over Unknown (For.)
FIRTH 51,
SODA SPRINGS 24
98
Luis Alba (Firth) over Connor Lee (Soda Springs) (Fall 2:45)
106
Remmick Nate (Soda Springs) over Unknown (For.)
113
Hector Silvas (Firth) over Troy Krupp (Soda Springs) (Fall 0:34)
120
Hayzn Szerszen (Firth) over Dechlyn Belt (Soda Springs) (Fall 1:55)
126
Gage Vasquez (Firth) over Unknown (For.)
132
Roan Larsen (Firth) over Colton Smith (Soda Springs) (MD 23-13)
138
Double Forfeit
145
Kade Maughan (Soda Springs) over Cooper Belnap (Firth) (Fall 1:22)
152
Ashton Allen (Firth) over Brigham Renfroe (Soda Springs) (TF 16-0 3:04)
160
Beau Ringel (Firth) over JT Cutler (Soda Springs) (Fall 1:48)
170
Double Forfeit
182
Brodie Mitchell (Soda Springs) over Unknown (For.)
195
Slade Barber (Firth) over Dakota Billman (Soda Springs) (Fall 0:25)
220
Elijah Dilworth (Soda Springs) over Unknown (For.)
285
Wyatt Nelson (Firth) over Unknown (For.)
WEST SIDE 45, FIRTH 33
98
Colter Barzee (West Side) over Luis Alba (Firth) (Fall 0:43)
106
Gavin Peterson (West Side) over Unknown (For.)
113
Hector Silvas (Firth) over Mitchell Mumford (West Side) (Fall 4:46)
120
Hayzn Szerszen (Firth) over Unknown (For.)
126
Gage Vasquez (Firth) over Stellar Tew (West Side) (Dec 2-1)
132
Joey Hansen (West Side) over Roan Larsen (Firth) (Dec 7-2)
138
Tige Roberts (West Side) over Unknown (For.)
145
Jack Olson (West Side) over Cooper Belnap (Firth) (Fall 1:40)
152
Ashton Allen (Firth) over Unknown (For.)
160
Colten Gundersen (West Side) over Beau Ringel (Firth) (Fall 4:22)
170
Double Forfeit
182
Kale Breckencamp (West Side) over Unknown (For.)
195
Slade Barber (Firth) over Diego Ratliff (West Side) (Fall 1:07)
220
Ben Jensen (West Side) over Unknown (For.)
285
Spencer Mundt (Firth) over Unknown (For.)
SHELLEY 60,
IDAHO FALLS 25
98
Ashlee Haslam (Shelley) over Unknown (For.)
106
Johnny Behm (Shelley) over Unknown (For.)
113
J‘Don Coleman (Shelley) over Unknown (For.)
120
Carter Balmforth (Shelley) over Unknown (For.)
126
Clark Petersen (Shelley) over Gavin Ramirez (Idaho Falls) (Fall 2:52)
132
Dregun Hill (Shelley) over Henry Pittman (Idaho Falls) (Fall 3:03)
138
DJ Neider (Idaho Falls) over Kodey Murphy (Shelley) (MD 11-3)
145
Jace Allen (Idaho Falls) over Lucas Click (Shelley) (Dec 6-4)
152
Parker Blaylock-Dickson (Idaho Falls) over Unknown (For.)
160
Ben Hill (Shelley) over Erik Tremayne (Idaho Falls) (Fall 0:53)
170
Kyle Davis (Shelley) over Brysen Teasdale (Idaho Falls) (Fall 0:27)
182
Jacob Meek (Shelley) over Trevin Neitzel (Idaho Falls) (Fall 1:32)
195
Anthony Hackman (Shelley) over Tory Summers (Idaho Falls) (Fall 0:11)
220
Christopher McGaffey (Idaho Falls) over Unknown (For.)
285
Brendan Rasmussen (Idaho Falls) over Unknown (For.)
IDAHO FALLS 36,
POCATELLO 36
98
Double Forfeit
106
Double Forfeit
113
John Adam (Pocatello) over Unknown (For.)
120
Double Forfeit
126
Kaden Bunderson (Pocatello) over Gavin Ramirez (Idaho Falls) (Fall 1:27)
132
Dylan Olson (Pocatello) over Henry Pittman (Idaho Falls) (Fall 0:43)
138
DJ Neider (Idaho Falls) over Gavin Mowrey (Pocatello) (Fall 3:12)
145
Jace Allen (Idaho Falls) over Saki Tabakece (Pocatello) (Fall 0:29)
152
Parker Blaylock-Dickson (Idaho Falls) over Dennis Ward (Pocatello) (Fall 4:33)
160
Erik Tremayne (Idaho Falls) over Camron Langston (Pocatello) (Fall 2:31)
170
Brysen Teasdale (Idaho Falls) over Unknown (For.)
182
Brody Johnson (Pocatello) over Trevin Neitzel (Idaho Falls) (Fall 0:46)
195
Julian Caldwell (Pocatello) over Tory Summers (Idaho Falls) (Fall 1:02)
220
Tommy Smith (Pocatello) over Christopher McGaffey (Idaho Falls) (Fall 0:59)
285
Brendan Rasmussen (Idaho Falls) over A. J. Villasenor (Pocatello) (Fall 0:31)
Tuesday’s results.
Girls basketball
THUNDER RIDGE 70, SKYLINE 51: In a battle of two of the area’s top scorers, Aspen Caldwell led the Titans with 27 points and Shay Shippen led the Grizzlies with 27 in the non-conference win.
Thunder Ridge (8-0) hosts Hillcrest on Thursday. Skyline (4-5) is at Sugar-Salem on Friday.
MACKAY 45, RICHFIELD 25: Alyssa Hawley scored 12 points and Rylee Teichert added 11 for the Miners.
Megan Moore finished with eight points in the non-conference matchup.
Mackay (8-1) hosts Grace Lutheran on Friday.
FIRTH 37, MALAD 36: Firth rallied in the fourth quarter for the win.
The Cougars’ offense was balanced as Bridget Leslie scored nine point, Macie Mecham scored eight, and Kynzie Nielson and Rylee Nielson added five points.
Firth (4-5) is at North Fremont on Wednesday.
Boys basketball
RICHFIELD 78, MACKAY 41: Mackay was led by Angel Mercado with 19 points and Ruger Nicholls added 12 points.
The Miners (2-3) host Grace Lutheran on Friday.
SUGAR-SALEM 66, SNAKE RIVER 52: Christian Gordon led the Diggers with 14 points and Zac Dougherty scored 13 and Daniel Neal finished with 12.
Sugar-Salem (3-0) was at North Fremont on Thursday
Scores
Girls basketball
Challis 32, Watersprings 28
West Jefferson 48, Salmon 27
Blackfoot 52, Hillcrest 36
Rigby 72, Idaho Falls 61
Ririe 49, Teton 42
Boys basketball
Watersprings 59, Challis 38
Ririe 48, Malad 34
Skyline 64, Filer 51
Sugar-Salem 66, Snake River 52
Wrestling
SKYLINE 48,
SOUTH FREMONT 42
152
Crew Searle (Skyline) over Jerome Crichton (South Fremont) (Fall 0:55)
160
Jesse Vargas (South Fremont) over Carson Hyde (Skyline) (Fall 4:43)
170
Braxton Searle (South Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
182
Mark Wilson (Skyline) over Taycen Gee (South Fremont) (Fall 1:59)
195
Dominik Lopez (Skyline) over Unknown (For.)
220
Preston Colvin (Skyline) over Talan Schuldies (South Fremont) (Fall 1:07)
285
Neilsen Glascock (South Fremont) over Jesus Moreno (Skyline) (Fall 0:44)
98
Nicholas Hansen (South Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
106
Bryson Robles (South Fremont) over Evin Parravano (Skyline) (Fall 3:02)
113
Tyrelle Eldredge (South Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
120
Asher Urrea (Skyline) over Cristopher Pena (South Fremont) (Fall 5:03)
126
Dillon Knighten (Skyline) over Bransen Kynoch (South Fremont) (Fall 0:21)
132
Josue Lopez (South Fremont) over Hunter Payton (Skyline) (Fall 1:57)
138
Gage Searle (Skyline) over Lockan Vining (South Fremont) (Fall 1:40)
145
Marcus Landon (Skyline) over Kaden Elliott (South Fremont) (Fall 5:13)
TETON 83, HILLCREST 6
152
Tucker Hill (Teton) over Unknown (For.)
160
Michael Ball (Teton) over Unknown (For.)
170
Ryker Fullmer (Teton) over Unknown (For.)
182
Jaksen Hatch (Teton) over Unknown (For.)
195
Braeden Furniss (Teton) over Unknown (For.)
220
Robbie McCashland (Teton) over Kaden King (Hillcrest) (Fall 0:05)
285
Zach Moss (Teton) over Unknown (For.)
98
Will Wright (Teton) received a bye
106
Treyton KIlingler (Teton) over Unknown (For.)
113
Gabriel Liester (Hillcrest) over Unknown (For.)
120
Remy Baler (Teton) over Carson Smith (Hillcrest) (Fall 1:05)
126
Max Atchley (Teton) over Unknown (For.)
132
Jace Warsinkse (Teton) over Ethan Lords (Hillcrest) (TF 17-2 4:20)
138
Gabren Ader (Teton) over Seth Taylor (Hillcrest) (Fall 2:32)
145
Zachary Barclay (Teton) over Unknown (For.)
SOUTH FREMONT 57, HILLCREST 12
160
Jesse Vargas (South Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
170
Braxton Searle (South Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
182
Hunter Reeves (Hillcrest) over Trayden Lopez (South Fremont) (Fall 2:58)
195
Double Forfeit
220
Jose Morillon (South Fremont) over Kaden King (Hillcrest) (Dec 6-2)
285
Neilsen Glascock (South Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
98
Nicholas Hansen (South Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
106
Double Forfeit
113
Bryson Robles (South Fremont) over Gabriel Liester (Hillcrest) (Fall 1:51)
120
Double Forfeit
126
Bransen Kynoch (South Fremont) over Carson Smith (Hillcrest) (Fall 2:47)
132
Ethan Lords (Hillcrest) over Josue Lopez (South Fremont) (Fall 3:26)
138
Lockan Vining (South Fremont) over Seth Taylor (Hillcrest) (Fall 1:45)
145
Jace Batton (South Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
152
Jerome Crichton (South Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
TETON 78, SKYLINE 12
160
Michael Ball (Teton) over Carson Hyde (Skyline) (Fall 1:42)
170
Ryker Fullmer (Teton) over Unknown (For.)
182
Jaksen Hatch (Teton) over Mark Wilson (Skyline) (Fall 2:54)
195
Dominik Lopez (Skyline) over Braeden Furniss (Teton) (Fall 1:28)
220
Preston Colvin (Skyline) over Robbie McCashland (Teton) (Fall 1:28)
285
Zach Moss (Teton) over Jesus Moreno (Skyline) (Fall 1:00)
98
Will Wright (Teton) over Unknown (For.)
106
Treyton KIlingler (Teton) over Evin Parravano (Skyline) (Fall 3:08)
113
Luisa Araujo (Teton) over Unknown (For.)
120
Remy Baler (Teton) over Asher Urrea (Skyline) (Fall 1:53)
126
Max Atchley (Teton) over Dillon Knighten (Skyline) (Fall 2:16)
132
Jace Warsinkse (Teton) over Unknown (For.)
138
Gabren Ader (Teton) over Gage Searle (Skyline) (Fall 1:51)
145
Zachary Barclay (Teton) over Marcus Landon (Skyline) (Fall 1:23)
152
Tucker Hill (Teton) over Crew Searle (Skyline) (Fall 2:52)
