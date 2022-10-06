Blackfoot beat Shelley 4-2 during the Broncos’ Senior night. Angel Lopez scored early for the Broncos and Chris Garcia added another goal to make it 2-0 at halftime.
In the second half, Cooper Hanson made it 3-0 before Shelley got on the board to make it 3-1. Armando Botello scored Blackfoot’s fourth goal before Shelley scored again.
Results from Tuesday.
Girls soccer
BONNEVILLE 6, BLACKFOOT 1: Reagan Flynn scored four goals and added two assists for the Bees. Ali Ellsworth had a goal and two assists while Alyssa Harris scored a goal.
Brooklyn Pett and Richelle Eldridge each had an assist and Maya Medrano had four saves.
THUNDER RIDGE 2, MADISON 2: Thunder Ridge celebrated senior night on Tuesday, but it was freshman Marisol Stosich who scored two quick first-half goals — one unassisted and the second assisted by sophomore Jessa Estrada.
Madison Junior Brylee Smith found the net with two minutes left in the first half to make it 2-1 at half.
Smith scored the tying goal in the second half off a deflected ball.
Thunder Ridge (9-3-4, 2-2-2) and Madison (8-4-2, 2-2-2) meet again Saturday at Madison in the first round of the 5A District 5-6 tournament.
Volleyball
BUTTE COUNTY 3, CHALLIS 1: Brynlie King had 14 kills and Tavie Rogers recorded 16 kills in a 22-25, 25-14; 25-15, 25-12 win by the Pirates.
Nyah Bowhay added 31 assists.
BUTTE COUNTY 3, FIRTH 0: Tavie Rogers recorded 11 kills and Nyah Bowhay had 27 assists in a 25-21, 25-22, 25-19 win.
