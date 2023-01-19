Wednesday’s results.
ScoresBoys basketballFirth 67, Salmon 29
Snake River 66, South Fremont 26
Girls basketballBlackfoot 58, Shelley 46
WrestlingSKYLINE 46, BLACKFOOT 24
160
Carson Hyde (Skyline) over Landyn Ansteth (Blackfoot) (Fall 1:19)
170
Xander Zollinger (Skyline) over Markus Gill (Blackfoot) (Fall 1:14)
182
Mark Wilson (Skyline) over Kevrick Olsen (Blackfoot) (Fall 1:37)
195
Tyson Slagowski (Blackfoot) over Dominik Lopez (Skyline) (Fall 4:22)
285
Preston Colvin (Skyline) over Ruger Boekholder (Blackfoot) (Fall 1:46)
98
Double Forfeit
106
Evin Parravano (Skyline) over Teigan Turner (Blackfoot) (Fall 2:49)
120
Asher Urrea (Skyline) over Caleb Metz (Blackfoot) (MD 16-4)
126
Brayden Cosens (Blackfoot) over Dillon Knighten (Skyline) (Fall 2:24)
132
Ethan Ayuso (Blackfoot) over Dalton Nelson (Skyline) (Fall 1:28)
138
Gage Searle (Skyline) over John Findlay (Blackfoot) (Fall 0:46)
145
Tyson Welker (Blackfoot) over Marcus Landon (Skyline) (Fall 1:42)
152
Crew Searle (Skyline) over Damien Avila (Blackfoot) (Fall 0:58)
PRESTON 54, SHELLEY 20
98
Porter Campbell (Preston) over Unknown (For.)
106
Double Forfeit
113
Double Forfeit
120
Carter Balmforth (Shelley) over Peyton Keller (Preston) (Dec 5-3)
126
Noah Conrad (Preston) over Anotonio Sopen (Shelley) (Fall 3:30)
132
Kodey Murphy (Shelley) over Dustin Pearce (Preston) (Fall 4:28)
138
Tavin Rigby (Preston) over Helmer Sanchez (Shelley) (Fall 1:07)
145
Quinn Bradford (Preston) over Unknown (For.)
152
Kyle Davis (Shelley) over Tayden Edwards (Preston) (TF 20-4 5:08)
160
Ethan Keller (Preston) over Ben Hill (Shelley) (Inj. [time])
170
Parker Bodily (Preston) over Oscar Galaviz (Shelley) (Fall 0:34)
182
Jacob Meek (Shelley) over Graham Ashcroft (Preston) (Fall 1:16)
195
Micah Serr (Preston) over Anthony Hackman (Shelley) (Fall 0:16)
220
Freeman Sturges (Preston) over Unknown (For.)
285
Brandon Lindhardt (Preston) over Unknown (For.)
Tuesday’s results.Girls basketballSOUTH FREMONT 51, FIRTH 44: Firth rallied from a 12-point deficit but it wasn’t enough as South Fremont held on for the non-conference win.
Brianne Bailey led South Fremont with 12 points, Berklee Yancey finished with 10 and Lily Christensen added nine points.
Macie Mecham topped Firth with nine points and Daytona Folkman finished with seven.
Firth (7-10) plays at West Jefferson on Saturday.
WrestlingFIRTH 54, SALMON 24
152
Ashton Allen (Firth) over Unknown (For.)
160
Beau Ringel (Firth) over Unknown (For.)
170
Double Forfeit
182
Jeffrey Edwards (Firth) over Unknown (For.)
195
Gavin Grebstad (Firth) over Unknown (For.)
220
Hildee Foster (Salmon) over Unknown (For.)
285
Spencer Mundt (Firth) over Unknown (For.)
98
Cristian Garcia (Firth) over Unknown (For.)
106
Raelynn O‘Connor (Salmon) over Unknown (For.)
113
Brylee Ganske (Salmon) over Hector Silvas (Firth) (Fall 4:01)
120
Gage Vasquez (Firth) over Unknown (For.)
126
Carter Brittain (Firth) over Aiden Oliverson (Salmon) (Fall 0:00)
132
Roan Larsen (Firth) over TJ Smith (Salmon) (Fall 3:11)
138
Carter Caywood (Salmon) over Max Krei (Firth) (Fall 3:34)
145
Double Forfeit
Boys basketballTeton 73, Aberdeen 64
Blackfoot 72, Bonneville 60
Shelley 52, Skyline 48
