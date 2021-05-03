At Mackay, Firth survived a late rally from MVP (Challis/Mackay/Butte) and held on for a close 3-2 win.
Megan Jolley went 2-for-4 with one RBI for the Cougars, who held the Wildcats to two runs in the seventh, one short of tying the game.
Firth (10-8) will visit West Jefferson at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
FIRTH 3, MVP 2
Firth 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 — 3
MVP 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 2
FIRTH — Pitchers: Megan Jolley 7.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Jolley 2-4. RBI: Jolley 1, Hailey Barker 1.
MVP — Pitchers: S. Pancheri 7.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 7 K, 7 BB. Leading hitters: R. Israel 2-2, L. Molyneux 2-3. RBI: K. Seefried 1.
Softball
HILLCREST 11, SHELLEY 8: At Hillcrest, the Knights held on for a close win over Shelley.
Six players recorded multi-hit games for the Knights, who plated five runs in the second inning and four in the fourth, which allowed them to survive Shelley’s three-run sixth.
Hillcrest (12-5) will host Blackfoot on Tuesday.
HILLCREST 11, SHELLEY 8
Shelley 1 1 0 1 2 3 0 — 8
Hillcrest 0 5 1 4 0 1 X — 11
SHELLEY — Pitchers: M. McDermott 6.0 IP, 16 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 4 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: S. Kidman 2-4, T. Ottley 3-4, A. Carter 3-4. RBI: Kidman 1, McDermott 2, Ottley 1, S. McDermott 1, Carter 1.
HILLCREST — Pitchers: Bailey Egan 7.0 IP, 13 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 5 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Six with two hits. RBI: Liv Stoddard 2, Mara Shiffler 1, Joselyn Lundblade 1, Grace Shultz 1, Egan 2.
Baseball
POCATELLO 15, SKYLINE 3: At Melalecua Field, Skyline fell behind early and couldn’t make up the ground in a blowout, five-inning loss to Pocatello.
The Grizzlies surrendered five runs in the first inning, which was enough to bury them. Chandler Robinson did go 2-for-2 for Skyline, which falls to 15-9 with the loss.
POCATELLO 15, SKYLINE 3
Pocatello 5 1 4 5 0 — 15
Skyline 0 0 0 1 2 — 3
POCATELLO — Pitchers: McCadden Evans 4.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 2 BB; Atticus Clark 1.0 IP 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Martin Serrano 3-3, Evans 4-4. RBI: Serrano 2, Evans 6, Hunter Killian 2, Zac Park 1, Winn 1.
SKYLINE — Pitchers: Chandler Robinson 1.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Ryan Horvath 2.0 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; George Price 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Robinson 2-2. RBI: Horvath 1, Price 1.
MADISON 12, CENTURY 6: At Rexburg, Madison rode three big innings to a win over Century.
The Bobcats got it done with a two-run second inning, six-run fourth and four-run sixth. Kameron Kostial went 2-for-2 with three RBI for the Bobcats, who improve to 13-9 with the victory.
MADISON 12, CENTURY 6
Century 1 0 3 2 0 0 0 — 6
Madison 0 2 0 6 0 4 X — 12
CENTURY — Pitchers: Caden McCurdy 4.2 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 7 K, 2 BB; Kaj Vialpando 0.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Jett Anderson 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Tyler Schell 2-3, Deakon Blackhawk 3-4, Gunner Trulson 2-4. RBI: Blackhawk 2, McCurdy 1.
MADISON — Pitchers: Tyler Pena 4.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 6 K, 2 BB; Kameron Kostial 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 1 BB; Landen Drake 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Five with two hits. RBI: Jett Merrill 1, Jace Leatham 2, Pena 1, Kostial 3, Riley Sutton 2, Cody Rydalch 1.