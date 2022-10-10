A Blackfoot High School senior named Belle Tanner has started selling sugar cookies and cupcakes of her own design out of Kesler’s Market, calling it Belle’s Bakes.
Shoppers can find Belle’s Bakes sugar cookies and cupcakes being sold in the donut case at the market. Her cookies are about the size you’d find at a soda/cookie shop and both the cookies and the cupcakes go for $2.75 each or $25 for a dozen.
For Belle, it all started when her grandmother, Marva Lu Kesler, got her baking supplies and an apron that said Belle’s Bakery about three years ago. She had always had a love for baking before her grandmother got her the tools she needed.
“I’ve always been the one that has wanted to make their just desserts for our family or birthday cakes or whatever it was. I’ve always loved to bake,” Belle said.
Her father, Ty Tanner, explains that their family members are lazy Sunday afternoon dessert eaters, “like clockwork.”
“I would always ask my kids to make desserts and Belle was always the first to offer. She just loved doing it,” Ty said. “You do the same dessert two or three times and then you want to switch it up. Then you want to be a little more creative and then we’re digging around looking for new ideas and so experimentation leads to new and fresh and fun results.”
When Belle started doing orders, her mother, Annie Tanner, posted about it on Facebook. “It just kind of blew up and spread to our friends and family and I was doing that for a while,” she said.
After the pandemic happened she had to stop doing orders, but she’s now decided to make a comeback and get back into it. They approached Annie’s cousin, McKay Kesler, who owns Kesler’s and, “he was so nice to let me just try and sell them in there and see how it goes and it has blown up way more than I thought it would,” Belle said.
Some of the biggest hurdles Belle had to overcome in getting Belle’s Bakes off the ground was acquiring the needed supplies to run it while also using her time properly to use all the supplies.
“It took a lot to get all the supplies that I need and it takes a lot of time. I had to sacrifice four hours every day just baking, especially with me still being in school,” Belle said. “I’ve had to get into kind of a system where I can make them faster and faster and be able to figure out what works and what doesn’t.”
To set her cookie apart, Belle figured out that if she made the cookie itself less sweet, she could focus more on making a rich frosting. This allows her to put that frosting on soft cookies and not have the taste be overwhelming for the eater.
“The reality is we are a cookie eating society right now, there is a cookie shop on every corner. So there’s a lot of competition but that wasn’t the point here to compete with those, it was to get some product out there to see if we were just biased or if it really was a great cookie and a great cupcake and they’re just selling amazingly well and and we couldn’t be more proud of Bell for the work she’s put in,” Ty said.
People who are interested in tasting these cookies may only be able to get access to them for a limited time as Belle plans to attend Brigham Young University — Idaho to study and become a children’s physical therapist.
“I would love to continue it for as long as I can. I don’t know how it’ll look when I get into college or down the road, but I would love to go as far as I can because it’s just something that I love to do and it really is more of a hobby of mine than work at all,” Belle said.
While Belle considers continuing Belle’s Bakes after she graduates high school, she doesn’t yet know what her future holds, so people who are interested should buy her cookies and cupcakes while they know they’re being sold.
Belle and Annie dream of owning their own building and calling it Annabelle’s, combining both of their names and interests to have a joined bakery that Belle runs and a daycare or preschool that Annie runs.
People who are interested in following Belle’s work can follow her on Instagram at bellesbakes1 or if they’re interested in placing an order they can direct message the page.
