A Blackfoot High School senior named Belle Tanner has started selling sugar cookies and cupcakes of her own design out of Kesler’s Market, calling it Belle’s Bakes.

Shoppers can find Belle’s Bakes sugar cookies and cupcakes being sold in the donut case at the market. Her cookies are about the size you’d find at a soda/cookie shop and both the cookies and the cupcakes go for $2.75 each or $25 for a dozen.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.