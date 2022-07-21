Tyler Garcia
 Photo courtesy of the Blackfoot Police Department

BLACKFOOT — An Idaho Falls man was arrested Monday after leading police on a 90 mph chase along Highway 91 from Blackfoot to Fort Hall, authorities said.

Tyler Garcia, 27, has been charged with one count of felony eluding and a felony enhancement for being a persistent violator following the incident, court records show.

