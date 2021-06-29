SHELLEY — A bit of church history in Shelley is coming to an end as of midnight Wednesday, June 30.
That’s when the Shelley Community United Methodist Church will close its doors as a church for the last time.
The last worship service in the church was conducted in March of 2020. COVID-19 brought about a closure of all churches during the pandemic and the church went down to seven active members, according to Beverly Peeler, a member whose husband, Leon, has served as a church trustee.
“We assumed we would be opening back up (after closing for the pandemic in March of 2020), but by September we were still not open,” Beverly Peeler said.
The active members who’ve remained are all senior citizens on a limited income, she added, which made it harder to keep the church alive.
“With no real money coming in, in September of last year it was decided to close the church,” Peeler said.
The church suffered a major loss when Pastor Davey Lefler passed away following a fight against colon cancer in December 2019. Since then, the church had been in the process of getting a new minister, they would have guest ministers in January and February, and members of the congregation filled in between those times.
Lefler was a “circuit rider,” also serving in Chubbuck, American Falls, and Aberdeen, preaching sermons in each church at different times each Sunday until his failing health wouldn’t allow it.
The present church at 190 Holmes Ave. was built in 1968. The first Shelley Methodist church building was built in 1925. Peeler had been attending the Shelley church since 1958 and has a wealth of history about the church.
“We used to fill the pews, but that was years ago,” she said. “We’re broken-hearted, this was a hard decision to make. But there’s not enough membership to keep it going. We’ve lost a lot of people to death, moving away, and when you lose your pastor who’s been there since 2006 it makes it doubly hard.
“It’s been very hard for us, the few of us that were left.”
The church had sponsored the North Bingham County Community Pantry. At first, the church was going to be closing the food bank, but Peeler said the community decided they couldn’t let that happen. A new organization is trying to buy the property, and it will keep going under Heart 2 Hand Bingham Food Pantry. The goal is to open a community center in the church building.
As of Thursday, July 1, it will be Heart 2 Hand.
Peeler has been going through a lot of items such as photos and stories that tell of the church’s long history. On Tuesday, the community was invited to stop by the building for a hot dog lunch as a way of saying goodbye to the church but hello to Heart 2 Hand.
The Shelley church was first organized on Aug. 3, 1902, according to historical records.
Five people gathered to establish the Methodist Episcopal Church of Shelley. It was discontinued a short time later. Eight years later, Reverend John Williams of the Kentucky Conference came to Shelley “to again organize a Methodist Episcopal Church.”
The first preaching services were held on April 3, 1910, and by April 17, 14 persons had been received into the church by letter or on confession of faith.
The congregation began raising funds for a church building several months after the church was organized. The corner lot where the current building now sits was purchased later that year, with construction of the first building completed in 1925.
For now, the remaining few active members will scatter to other churches in the area.
”It’s a sad time, but we’ve been preparing ourselves for this for a while now,” Peeler said. “It will be sad to ring the church bell for the last time.”