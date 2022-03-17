BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Humane Society (BCHS) is setting out to give community cats the best life they can through a new initiative, which they hope will be an ongoing program.
It’s called Fix the Ferals Friday, and they’re setting out to spay and neuter cat colonies in Bingham County in order to stabilize them.
“If our feral colonies are taken care of, all the animals spayed and neutered within a short time of each other, you will have a population that will control rodents in your neighborhood. They don’t allow other animals into the colony once they’re all spayed and neutered. You don’t have the yowling and the noise from the male cats,” said Lynne Whiting, one of seven directors at BCHS.
While the initiative is called Fix the Ferals, they’re not just trying to sterilize feral cats. They’re seeking to spay and neuter community cats as well, who group up and live in colonies near neighborhoods.
“They’re considered community cats rather than feral because a true feral cat is terrified of humans and will avoid humans at all cost. Community cats will roam the neighborhoods, they’ll eat wherever there’s food. They will sleep wherever there is shelter,” Whiting said. “There are so many kind-hearted good people out there that provide food for the kitties and shelter, but can’t afford the spaying and neutering. So the problem just gets bigger and bigger.”
Bingham County residents can call the Humane Society if there is a cat colony near their neighborhood to receive assistance in spaying and neutering the colony.
“We’re just beginning this program, so we’re just learning about the different colonies in the community. So when someone calls and asks for help, we put them on our list and as soon as we can get to them we will help with that,” Whiting said.
BCHS will assist in physically trapping the animals and taking them to one of three veterinary clinics that have partnered with the Humane Society to offer discounted rates to spay and neuter the animals. If the resident is providing the animals with food and can’t afford to sterilize all the cats, they’ll reduce the rate even further. In some instances if the financial need is great enough, they’ll even cover the cost.
BCHS isn’t an animal shelter, so they don’t receive municipal funding. They’re an all-volunteer rescue organization and all of their funding comes from donations and small grants. As such, their ability to cover these costs relies on their funding.
“In order for our programs to continue we really really need funding. If everybody in the community donated a dollar, man we could make a difference,” Whiting said.
BCHS rescues many kittens and prepares them for adoption, but they can only rehome so many cats. The animal shelters in Bingham County are suffering from overcrowding, forcing them to euthanize “hundreds of kitties every year.”
“We like to see the community cats thrive in our community because they do provide rodent control. I think people would be really surprised if they didn’t have these community cats roaming the neighborhood with how many mice and other vermin that they would have in their yard,” Whiting said.
Whiting said that by spaying and neutering community cats, they’re trying to give them the best life they can possibly have. The initiative may not have as much of an immediate effect, but after some years it will have a wide impact on the population of community cats in Bingham County.