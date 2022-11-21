Solicitor General Position-Idaho

Idaho Attorney General candidate Rep. Raul Labrador delivers his acceptance speech during the Idaho Republican Party 2022 General Election Night Celebration in Boise, Nov. 8, 2022. Idaho will add a new position of solicitor general to challenge federal government actions and policies when Labrador becomes the state's new attorney general in early January. Labrador on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, announced two staff positions to be filled by former members of President Donald Trump's administration.

 AP Photo/Kyle Green, File

BOISE (AP) — Idaho will add a new position of solicitor general to challenge federal government actions and policies when Republican Raul Labrador becomes the state's new attorney general in early January.

Labrador on Thursday announced two staff positions to be filled by former members of President Donald Trump's administration: David Dewhirst will be Labrador's chief deputy, and Theo Wold will be the solicitor general. Neither is listed by the Idaho State Bar as authorized to practice law in Idaho.


