BOISE (AP) — Lawmakers introduced a bill Wednesday that would eliminate Idaho’s only bipartisan legislative committee and place the state’s independent auditing agency under Republican control.

Rep. Megan Blanksma, the House Majority Leader, presented the legislation to the House State Affairs Committee. It would do away with the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee — which includes an equal number of Republican and Democratic members — and instead place the Office of Performance Evaluations under the control of the Legislative Council, which has a Republican majority.


