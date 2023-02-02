BOISE (AP) — Lawmakers introduced a bill Wednesday that would eliminate Idaho’s only bipartisan legislative committee and place the state’s independent auditing agency under Republican control.
Rep. Megan Blanksma, the House Majority Leader, presented the legislation to the House State Affairs Committee. It would do away with the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee — which includes an equal number of Republican and Democratic members — and instead place the Office of Performance Evaluations under the control of the Legislative Council, which has a Republican majority.
It would be a major change for the Office of Performance Evaluations, which was created in 1994 to review state agency activities and evaluate government accountability. The office isn’t very well known outside the Statehouse, but in the past three decades it has produced more than 170 reports identifying millions of dollars in potential taxpayer savings and highlighting gaps and inefficiencies in myriad state programs.
Currently lawmakers can send evaluation requests to the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee, which then selects three or four each year to assign to the Office of Performance Evaluation. The deep-dive evaluations can take months, and the findings are presented to the committee in a public meeting and published online.
Blanksma called the bill fairly simple” and likened it to Gov. Brad Little’s 2019 Red Tape Reduction Act, which sought to streamline administrative rulebooks by eliminating redundant and unnecessary rules.
Rep. John Gannon, a Democrat from Boise, said he worried the bill would hurt government transparency and eliminate checks and balances by injecting partisanship into the process.
“I don’t think anybody should ever fear an independent review of what state government is doing and how the government is spending its money,” Gannon said.
The State Affairs Committee agreed to introduce the legislation on a voice vote, clearing the way for a future hearing.
It’s not the first time lawmakers have floated the idea of stripping the nearly 30-year-old government accountability agency of its independence.
