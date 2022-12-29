Awards photo Pearsons

Jim and Doris Pearson of Buhl, shown here with Idaho Farm Bureau Federation President Bryan Searle, right, received IFBF’s highest honor Dec. 8 during the group’s annual meeting.

 Photo by James Gallacci

BOISE — Jim and Doris Pearson of Buhl received Idaho Farm Bureau Federation’s highest honor Dec. 8 during the group’s annual meeting.

The Pearsons, who owned and operated a dairy and grew their own corn and alfalfa before retiring last year, were presented IFBF’s President’s Cup Award, which goes to an individual or individuals who have committed themselves to the organization.


