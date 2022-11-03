Special Sessions Idaho

The Idaho House of Representatives meet for a special session at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, on Sept. 1, 2022. Idaho is one of 14 states where only the governor can call a special session. That could change Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, if more than half of voters approve a constitutional amendment that would rewrite the state's constitution and allow the part-time Legislature to call itself back into session.

 AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File

Idaho is one of 14 states where only the governor can call a special session.

That could change Tuesday if more than half of voters approve a constitutional amendment that would rewrite the state's constitution and allow the part-time Legislature to call itself back into session.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.