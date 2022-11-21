BOISE (AP) — Potential new laws intended to limit state investments or contracts with companies that factor in such things as climate change and workers' rights into their business practices will likely be introduced in the upcoming legislative session, lawmakers said Monday.

Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt, in a presentation to the Federalism Committee, said draft legislation is being worked that involves ESG investing.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.