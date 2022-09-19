SHELLEY — Shelley’s 94th Annual Spud Day took place Saturday with crowds packing into Dawn Lloyd Field to eat free baked potatoes, watch performances and compete in potato-themed competitions, as well as lining State St. for the Spud Day parade.
Vendors from all across the region lined their booths up, ensuring there was a multitude of food options for people to choose from.
The Spud Tug capped off the events of the day with an audience filling up the stands to watch teams pull each other into a pit filled with creamy mashed potatoes.
On Saturday, the first event of the day was the Shelley-Firth Quick Response Unit’s pancake breakfast at the Shelley Senior Center. The next event at 7:30 a.m. at Sunrise Elementary was the Spud Run.
Next was the Children’s Parade and then the Spud Day Parade. The Spud Day Car Show was featured at Goodsell Elementary.
The next half of Saturday consisted of food, games, rides, entertainment, craft booths and commercial booths all taking place at Dawn Lloyd Field.
Starting at 11 a.m. the Community Orchestra played at the southwest corner on the park stage. Next was a Cornhole Tournament at the northeast corner of the park. At noon the crowd lined up for free baked potatoes with the trimmings with about 5,000 baked potatoes ready to give away at the southeast park shelter, as well as entertainment on the southwest corner of the park.
In the center of the park there was a potato picking contest with potato sack races at the northeast area of the park. At 2 p.m. there will be more entertainment in the corner of the park.