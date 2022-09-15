SHELLEY — The 94th Annual Idaho Spud Day will be taking place here this weekend, bringing free family fun to the Bingham County community with the main events happening Saturday.

“It’s something everybody looks forward to. Many family reunions are planned at Spud Day, many high school reunions are planned at Spud Day, because everybody comes home for that,” said Rori Christensen, co-chairman of Idaho Spud Day.

