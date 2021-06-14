POCATELLO – As the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals was beginning its final day of an eight-day run at the Bannock County Events Center, one of the most important tasks or events was having its announcement of the queen and her court that will serve Idaho for the next year.
The queen presides over a lot of events on behalf of the ISHSRA and will have appearances all over in that role.
She will also represent Idaho at the upcoming National High School Rodeo Finals in Lincoln, Neb., and will compete for the coveted crown of queen of that event as well.
The reigning Idaho queen is also the national queen this year and that was Shaylee Warner who did a remarkable job after having to fill in for the second half of the year.
Shaylee Warner was on hand to pass the crown to the next queen.
As the different categories that make up the criteria for the selection of the queen, it was obvious who the winner was going to be and who would have the honor and responsibility of representing the hundreds of student athletes who participate and compete in the nine districts that make up high school rodeo in Idaho.
Kylee Whiting was winning category after category and in the end, she only missed one and she finished a close second in that category.
The new queen of the Idaho State High School Rodeo is Kylee Whiting of District 2.
Whiting is not only the queen, but she also competes on a regular basis in the district rodeos and was the winner of the horsemanship category in the queen’s contest which carries a lot of weight with the judges who make the final decision on the queen.
Whiting received the praise of queen contest coordinator and director Maicie Bullock, who said, “Kylee will be a great queen for Idaho and all of the surrounding areas. Her poise and ability to communicate with others will be tremendous attributes of her reign for now and the future.”
The first runner up in the queen’s contest was Katie Budge of District 7 and the second runner-up was Katie Brackett of District 6.
Both of the attendants will be participating in the Silver State International High School Rodeo in Nevada and will be competing in the queen’s contest during that rodeo.
Each of the queen contestants also worked tirelessly during the state finals rodeo, carrying score sheets from the judges to the secretary’s office, fundraising, flag carrying during the opening ceremony and between events of the rodeo.