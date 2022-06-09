The Idaho High School Activities Association approved the use of a 35-second shot clock in both boys’ and girls’ basketball beginning as soon as next season at Wednesday’s board meeting and instituted its use at state tournaments beginning with the 2023-24 season.
The motion passed as a final reading with a unanimous vote.
“I’m in favor of it,” Sugar-Salem boys basketball coach Shawn Freeman said. “I’ve been in favor of it for a long time. I think it helps the kids prepare for moving on to the next level having a time on the clock. There’s a lot of philosophies, but I think it’s good to have something extra there to make it so they can’t take the air out of the ball for three minutes.”
The IHSAA left the decision on whether or not to implement the shot clock for the regular season and district tournaments up to the individual conferences, stating they didn’t want to be in a position of dictating to schools that they need to add a shot clock.
Conferences will have the option to implement it at any level they wish — varsity, junior varsity or freshman levels. Any school in Idaho that does use a shot clock will need to follow guidelines for its use as revised by the National Federation of State High School Associations earlier this year. Those guidelines will be distributed by the IHSAA to individual schools.
Calls for a shot clock in Idaho have been coming up for a while now, seemingly reigniting whenever a team is accused of using stall tactics to slow the game down at the state tournament.
Freeman said he believes the implementation of the shot clock will increase the game’s tempo and make games more exciting. He also believes it will prepare players for playing college.
“You have to think the game (more),” Freeman said. “You can’t just sit there and try and scramble and think ’Oh my heck what are we going to run?’ You’re running a set play and you’ve got a time frame. It might be a big challenge, maybe we’ll struggle with it. I don’t know. It’s a nice thing to have to try to adapt. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”
Though most throughout the state favor the change potential hurdles await.
“I’m sure there will be a downside to it,” Freeman said. “I’m sure there will be a lot of issues with, ‘Did the ball hit the rim, how much time was on the clock.’ There’s just some problems that you’re going to encounter, but, I think once you get accustomed to it, it should be a smooth transition.”
In recent years, the debate has picked up as several states across the country have added shot clocks, including neighboring states like Washington — which instituted a shot clock for girls in 1974 and boys in 2009 — and Utah and Montana, which are both adding it beginning next season. According to an article published last month by the NFHS, the IHSAA will become the 18th association in the country to approve the use of a shot clock, in either a full or limited capacity.