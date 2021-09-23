Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Ridge Crest Elementary students thought they were having a fire drill Tuesday morning but it was really a surprise landing of their principal, Doug Bitter, in a helicopter to tell them about an exciting reading incentive. With the help of pilot Tadd Jenkins, Bitter gave the word that three Ridge Crest students will be rewarded with a helicopter ride as a reward for meeting their reading goals this school year. A similar incentive was given to students at Wapello Elementary during the week of the state fair.
