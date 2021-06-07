BLACKFOOT – They may have been the final group of seniors to cross the stage and receive their diplomas in Bingham County, following Shelley High School, Sho-Ban, Firth High School, Snake River High School, Bingham Academy, Aberdeen High School and Blackfoot, but when the 22 seniors at Independence High School crossed the stage, there was extra meaning in the receiving of their diplomas.
It was also a chance to say goodbye to a pair of people that had meant so much to the school itself — Principal Mark Kartchner and teacher Lesa Huntsman. Both have been mainstays at Independence High School and both are retiring this year after long terms of service to Independence and the Blackfoot School District. Both will be missed by the students and the parents of students who attend the school.
The seniors — led by Aubrey Thatcher, Clarence George, Connor McGrane, Christa Martinez, Daniel Flores, Destiny De La Torre, Emmit Potter, Grace Eddington, Jacob Thompson, Jake Wilson, Joseph Lund, Kaitlyn Dahl, Kyle DeRoche, Lachrista Shumaker, Raphael Arrequin, Sadie McCurry, Shaylene Wilson, Talesha Fuell, Taylor Williams, Tobie Thomas, Tristin Miller and Zoey Smith — all crossed, one at a time, accepting their diplomas from Kartchner.
Some received their diplomas to cheers from the crowd, others with just a sense of accomplishment and during this year of COVID-19, it was all a major accomplishment just to graduate.
They all had a story to tell, but that will wait for summer nights around a campfire or during an evening alone with friends and family for this was a night of celebration.
While Blackfoot High School may have filled the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center to capacity, Independence High School almost made it feel more important and in many ways it may have been due to the retirement of two key personnel that have meant so much to the school and the students and they will be sorely missed.
So as the Class of 2021 from Independence High School moves on to a new chapter in their lives, the next class is set to take its place and continue on in the traditions that are being set at the school amid changes and the trials and tribulations that those changes will bring.