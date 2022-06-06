Seniors at Independence High School in Blackfoot brought an end to high school graduation exercises in Bingham County for 2022 with a commencement ceremony Friday afternoon at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center.
A drum circle from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes performed and congratulated the graduates while wishing them success. A few graduates spoke, thanking the teachers, saying they were glad to make it through and were excited to be graduating, thinking of the hard work it took to get there. Some ups but a lot of downs were remembered, and pride was expressed for everyone on the stage. One graduate said any negative thoughts made them stronger, challenging them to turn negativity into something better.
After a senior slide show featuring all the graduates, pride and admiration was expressed from the staff and administration for what the class of 2022 had endured and accomplished. The graduates were advised to understand what it took to make graduation possible, to love it, enjoy it, and learn from it.
They were asked to take a moment to reflect on a big milestone in their lives, a chapter in their book of life, saying the struggle was real this year with health issues, the passing of loved ones, jobs that were a necessity, classwork. The grads were told when going forward in life to keep the accomplishment close to their hearts, and when challenges confront them to remember issues they’ve had to overcome. They were urged to use their power without hesitation, be fearless, be a person of value, smile, laugh, and enjoy the moments.
Graduates were advised to enjoy successes as much as failures, give of their time and themselves to others, and remember that kindness goes a long way. They were asked to remember to cultivate habits that make them strong and resilient, show the road to brilliance, shine bright and light the way.
Dan Grimes was the last speaker, noting his last year after 27 years of teaching at IHS, the longest tenure in the school’s history.
Grimes said teachers worked hard to get students to this point, and after graduation they would never again be his students.
“They might fade off into the future and they might forget my name, but I hope they will remember us,” Grimes said. He said that moment would be his last opportunity to give the seniors a lesson, one they could apply to the rest of their lives.
Grimes said he was an athlete at Humboldt State in his junior year, a runner in cross country and track who qualified for the national championships but he said he fell short because he hadn’t given it his best. He vowed that he wasn’t going to let that happen again in his senior year. In the months that followed, he said, he worked hard and got back to the national championships. He fought through a twisted ankle but still won in the 10,000 meters.
“That could be the lesson, that you could overcome adversity, you can work really hard and you can achieve your goals,” Grimes said.
Instead, a celebration turned into disappointment when he was told he’d been disqualified by the judges. Grimes said he thought of what he’d accomplished in the time leading up to that and thought no one could take that away from him.
“You guys shouldn’t care what other people think because it doesn’t matter what you get out of this life,” he said. “What matters is what you put into it. It is the effort that you give,” urging the graduates to live up to their expectations.