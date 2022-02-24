BLACKFOOT -- A number of both public and private Instagram pages bearing the Mountain View Middle School initials and logo have drawn attention after a concerned parent, Mindie Loosli, posted on Facebook on Feb. 20 to try and raise awareness of bullying taking place on some of the pages.
While Loosli feels most of the pages are harmless, some of the pages contain material that could be seen as bullying of MVMS students. Some of the accounts are set to private.
“In this day and age, poor kids, they have enough to deal with already, that’s the last thing they need more of,” Loosli said.
These pages, while they bear the MVMS name and logo, do not represent the administration of Mountain View Middle School, a point which Blackfoot School District Superintendent Brian Kress emphasized Thursday.
"We need everyone to understand these are not school-sponsored Instagram accounts," Kress said.
“I wish they would go away,” said MVMS Principal Wes Jensen. He said the administration has reported a number of these pages to Instagram, but the company said they don’t break community guidelines.
“We try every time we can, try to get them to take it down, not use Mountain View Middle School’s name, to deem it inappropriate, deem it whatever it is. They don’t seem to care,” Jensen said.
The identity or identities of the people creating these pages are unknown to the administration.
“So you don’t know if it is a parent, or you don’t know if it’s a student, or if it’s somebody who has no business trying to be a part of these pages,” Jensen said.
Blackfoot School District 55 said it takes concerns about bullying seriously, which is a part of why social media is restricted on school devices.
“The district is always concerned about any type of harassment or bullying or inappropriateness and so any time we become aware of harassment and stuff we do what we can to address that situation and remedy that so our students are safe,” said Ryan Wilson, assistant superintendent.
Officials say they are aware of some of the pages in question, but not every single one, as many are set to private.
Not all of the pages are private, however. One of the public pages contains pictures taken from the school restroom of students' shoes while they’re in a bathroom stall, where only the feet and lower legs are visible. Loosli discovered her own child’s shoes posted on this page, which were taken without consent.
“That one kind of disturbed me a little,” Loosli said.
The Facebook post on Loosli’s profile received over 60 reactions and 36 shares. It was also shared on the Life in Blackfoot page, where it received over 40 reactions and was shared 19 times.
“As a parent … I would think a lot of other parents might want to know what’s going on here," Loosli said. "For one, if your kids (are) doing this and bullying other kids you might need to know about it. And also, if your kid is the one being posted on here and being made fun of, I just feel like parents need to be involved.”
Loosli doesn’t blame the school district for the Instagram pages, and doesn’t know what action they could take.
“What exactly do you want the school board to do about this? Or the administration?” Loosli said.
Rather than taking away social media, she thinks kids should learn to use it more responsibly. Loosli hopes that as more parents become aware of this, they’ll check up with their kids to make sure they’re using it in a safe manner.
“I just feel like if they’re on there, parents need to be involved in knowing what their kids are doing on there, what they’re seeing and talk to them about these things,” Loosli said.
Kress said the district doesn't have the leverage needed to deal with Instagram on the accounts. He said he would address the matter in his superintendent's message during Thursday night's school board meeting.
"We can provide parents with a way to complain to Instagram," Kress said. "With enough concern, maybe they can close down the accounts."
Kress said he would be emailing a sheet to parents listing steps they can use to file concerns with Instagram.
"We don't want to be an obstacle, but we are limited in how we can challenge the platforms for certain accounts," he added.
Kress said he had not seen screen shots in question, but the district wants to help parents understand how to address the issue.
"We may be limited in terms of we can't demand shutting down an account, but we want to help," he said. "Parents, please use those steps."