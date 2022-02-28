SHELLEY — A suspect has died and a multi-agency investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Shelley Sunday night, according to Shelley Police Chief Rod Mohler.
Mohler said that at 10:44 p.m. Sunday, a Shelley Police Department officer assisted by a Bingham County Sheriff’s deputy arrived at an apartment complex in the 600 block of W. Fir St., responding to information that a man — identified as John Charles Moreida, 34 — wanted on an outstanding felony warrant was inside one of the apartments.
The warrant stemmed from a previous felony drug charge, Mohler added.
After a short time, the Shelley officer made contact with Moreida inside an apartment, Mohler said. Moreida produced an edged weapon and advanced toward the officer.
In what the officer believed was an immediate threat to his life, Mohler said, the officer was forced to fire his weapon. Immediate life-saving measures were not successful and Moreida was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was not physically injured and has been placed on paid leave pending the investigation, which Mohler said is standard procedure.
Shelley Police requested a critical incident protocol which activated a multi-agency team to investigate the incident.
Mohler said the team is being led by detectives with the Pocatello Police Department and includes detectives from the Idaho State Police, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Bingham County, and Blackfoot Police Department.