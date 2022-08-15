In the end, Cyrus Wallace just turned around and hauled in the ball.

Split out to the left of the formation, Idaho State’s newest tight end started his route by running straight ahead. Then he stutter-stepped — hesitated just enough — and created some space, prompting quarterback Hunter Hays to lob him the ball in the end zone. Safety Calvin Pitcher was draped on him like a blanket. So Wallace just reached up, snagged the ball and fell down.

Vince Amey fall camp
Idaho State defensive line coach Vince Amey chats with his players during Saturday’s practice.

