Amando Alvarez

Amando Alvarez

Among other things, Veterans Day is a time for reflection, a time to honor all American veterans who served our country. Those veterans who engaged in war remember the bloody battles and the haunting nightmares of the violent past. But the battles fought were necessary to maintain our democracy against those who would rather see it perish.

Like most veterans, I am one who celebrates Veterans Day, not to glorify war, but to remember those who made unimaginable sacrifices for our freedom. Every veteran, whether in foreign wars or not, answered our country’s call. Some volunteered, others were drafted, but all exemplified a patriotic duty to country in distant places, far away from the loving comforts of home.


Amando Alvarez is a Life member of VFW, PUFL member of American Legion, Life member of DAV, Life member of Vietnam Veterans of America, and Life member of Destroyer Escorts Association.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.