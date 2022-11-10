Among other things, Veterans Day is a time for reflection, a time to honor all American veterans who served our country. Those veterans who engaged in war remember the bloody battles and the haunting nightmares of the violent past. But the battles fought were necessary to maintain our democracy against those who would rather see it perish.
Like most veterans, I am one who celebrates Veterans Day, not to glorify war, but to remember those who made unimaginable sacrifices for our freedom. Every veteran, whether in foreign wars or not, answered our country’s call. Some volunteered, others were drafted, but all exemplified a patriotic duty to country in distant places, far away from the loving comforts of home.
Unfortunately, on November 11, 1918, when “The War to End All Wars” concluded, it did not fulfill its prophecy. On that day, the guns fell silent, but wars soon continued. Today, some veterans who experienced war are still haunted by the tumultuous memories of the past. They remember the deafening roar of explosions, the shattered steel, and piercing shrapnel…reaching their crescendo in merciless destruction.
But there is a lighter side of my depiction of war. As I have indicated, all veterans contributed in many ways to safeguard our security at home. It is with this in mind that we should remember those who were called to service, whether in war zones or not. It is a time to be thankful for the freedom to live a righteous life, a time to smile and thank the veterans who served our country.
Today, many of our aging veterans are gray-haired and in the sunset of their lives. They are imprisoned by sickness and ever-recurring memories. Many returned home completely transformed — feeling guilty, numb, and angry — trying to wake from the nightmares of the past to a conscious reality of hope and promise.
To some, the world they once knew has changed, and so have they. But even though they are weary and broken. they are guided by a glimmering light that will show them the way to better days.
And it is up to us to help these veterans through their loneliness and their sleepless nights. We must help them find peace where there is war and light where there is darkness. To the point, we must extinguish the devouring flames from below so that we can appreciate the majestic beauty from above.
Finally, I want to be clear that I am an eternal optimist. I know that most veterans — thanks to you — have been able to navigate through their stormy seas. Most veterans have been able to find a new life. It is you who cared for them, who remembered them, who assuaged their pain, and found a way to say, “Thank you.” It is this selfless goodwill that will conceive a new day of peace and freedom.
Amando Alvarez is a Life member of VFW, PUFL member of American Legion, Life member of DAV, Life member of Vietnam Veterans of America, and Life member of Destroyer Escorts Association.
